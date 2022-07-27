July 27, 2022

Study reveals insights into enzyme that combats a common greenhouse gas

by Van Andel Research Institute

Van Andel Institute, University of Freiburg study reveals insights into enzyme that combats a common greenhouse gas
Three states of the maturation apparatus of N2O reductase: A complex of the proteins NosF (yellow), NosY (red) and NosD (green) changes its conformation by consuming biochemical energy and can thus take over a copper ion from the transport protein NosL (blue) and pass it on to the enzyme in the next step. Credit: Du and Lü Labs, Van Andel Institute

An enzyme that combats the greenhouse gas nitrous oxide (N2O) may one day give scientists a potent new tool for reducing the amount of the gas in the atmosphere thanks in part to new findings published today in Nature.

The study details how the enzyme—N2O reductase—is assembled and offers key insights into its ability to render into harmless nitrogen and water. The research was co-led by VAI Associate Professor Juan Du, Ph.D., VAI Associate Professor Wei Lü, Ph.D., and University of Freiburg Professor Oliver Einsle, Ph.D.

"Addressing greenhouse gases is a massive, multi-faceted endeavor. Today's findings are an early but important step toward development of another tool to potentially combat one contributor to climate change," Du said.

Greenhouse gases trap heat in the Earth's atmosphere and contribute to increasing global temperatures. Nitrous oxide only accounts for about 7% of produced by human activities but its impact is 300-fold that of the most common , carbon dioxide. Nitrous oxide is most frequently generated by , such as the use of nitrogen fertilizers, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It can remain in the atmosphere for more than a century.

N2O reductase is used by certain microbes to break down nitrogen-based molecules as part of the Earth's natural nitrogen cycle. Use of nitrogen-heavy fertilizers can overwhelm these microbes' ability to fully mitigate nitrous oxide, allowing it to escape into the atmosphere. Understanding exactly how this happens is a crucial step toward strategies to mediate nitrous oxide, thus reducing atmospheric levels.

The study centered on N2O reductase's structure and the way it interacts with other molecular complexes. Using a host of mapping and modeling techniques, the team discovered that N2O reductase acts as a conduit that converts into , which in turn powers the delivery of copper ions required for the creation of more N2O reductase.

The findings reshape a decade-old belief about this crucial copper delivery system and reveal a novel mode of operation for similar molecules. Although additional research is needed, the findings provide a detailed blueprint that may be translated into future environmental remediation strategies.

Explore further

Catalytic synthesis of phenols with nitrous oxide
More information: Oliver Einsle, Molecular interplay of an assembly machinery for nitrous oxide reductase, Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05015-2. www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05015-2
Journal information: Nature

Provided by Van Andel Research Institute
Citation: Study reveals insights into enzyme that combats a common greenhouse gas (2022, July 27) retrieved 27 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-reveals-insights-enzyme-combats-common.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can we see the ISS at 200 miles away with the naked eye?

21 minutes ago

Inductor questions (generate a voltage opposing the source voltage?)

27 minutes ago

Thermodynamic constant -- misunderstanding

41 minutes ago

What is the correct way of measuring remaining battery capacity?

44 minutes ago

Neglected terms in integral sum

46 minutes ago

LaMDA - Sentient, Really? - Anthropomorphism, Definitely!

48 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)