Van Andel Institute (VAI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Institute’s mission is to improve the health and enhance the lives of current and future generations through disease research and science education. VAI was founded by Jay and Betty Van Andel in 1996 and is composed of two complementary institutes: Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) and Van Andel Education Institute (VAEI). VARI scientists study the genetic, cellular, and molecular origins of cancer and other diseases and work to translate those findings into effective therapies for patients. VAEI provides a continuum of learning through a variety of educational programs that help to prepare tomorrow’s scientists.

