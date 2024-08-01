Van Andel Institute (VAI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Institute’s mission is to improve the health and enhance the lives of current and future generations through disease research and science education. VAI was founded by Jay and Betty Van Andel in 1996 and is composed of two complementary institutes: Van Andel Research Institute (VARI) and Van Andel Education Institute (VAEI). VARI scientists study the genetic, cellular, and molecular origins of cancer and other diseases and work to translate those findings into effective therapies for patients. VAEI provides a continuum of learning through a variety of educational programs that help to prepare tomorrow’s scientists.

Van Andel Research Institute

Molecular 'blueprint' illuminates how plants perceive light

Plants rely on their ability to sense light for survival. But unlike animals, plants don't have eyes full of photoreceptors to capture and convey messages from visual stimuli. Instead, plants are coated with a network of ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 30, 2022

Cryo-EM reveals how '911' molecule helps fix damaged DNA

When something goes wrong during DNA replication, cells call their own version of 911 to pause the process and fix the problem—a failsafe that is critical to maintaining health and staving off disease.

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 21, 2022

After more than a decade, ChIP-seq may be quantitative after all

For more than a decade, scientists studying epigenetics have used a powerful method called ChIP-seq to map changes in proteins and other critical regulatory factors across the genome. While ChIP-seq provides invaluable insights ...

Biochemistry

Nov 20, 2020

