June 6, 2022

Video: How gas stoves pollute your home

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Many of us love our gas stoves. But unfortunately, they can create indoor pollution levels that exceed legal outdoor pollution levels.

This video dives into the of how these pollutants are created, and what we can do about it:

