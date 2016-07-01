July 1, 2016

Scientists hope new shark cam gives insight to deep dives

In this Aug. 28, 2008, file photo, a female great white shark swims on display at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, Calif. Researchers at the aquarium announced June 29, 2016, that they are developing a new camera to mount on white sharks in an effort to discover why they make deep dives in a part of the Pacific Ocean. (Vern Fisher/Monterey County Herald via AP, File)

Researchers are developing a one-of-a-kind camera to mount on great white sharks in an effort to discover why the fish travel each year to a spot in the Pacific Ocean nicknamed the "White Shark Cafe."

Scientists know that white sharks meet at a part of the ocean about halfway between Mexico and Hawaii each winter, but they don't know why they repeatedly make deep dives once they get there. Speculation is that the are either feeding or mating.

Shark expert Sal Jorgensen at California's Monterey Bay Aquarium is looking to mount a specialized camera on a shark that could reveal the reasons for the deep dives.

The is still being tested, but scientists are hoping to get it working by December or January.

