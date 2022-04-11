April 11, 2022

Photocatalysts with built-in electric field helps to remove pollutants from water

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Photocatalysts with built-in electric field helps to remove pollutants from water
The prepared CdTeQDs/2DBWO photocatalyst with different proportions. Credit: Yang Pengqi

A research team led by Prof. Wu Zhengyan from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has recently introduced a high-efficiency Z-scheme photocatalyst to deal with contaminants in water. This new solution has been published in ACS Applied Nano Materials.

In recent years, rapid industrialization has caused increasingly severe environmental pollution. Therein, various organic pollutants in water have become major threats for and ecosystem security worldwide. Therefore, an effective treatment approach has become an urgent task for elimination of organic pollutants at present.

In this , the Bi2WO6(CdTeQDs/2DBWO) photocatalyst with a giant built-in (BEF) was proved to extremely promote the dissociation of exciton and generation of reactive oxygen species. The researchers demonstrated that BEF plays a positive role in photocatalytic process, and the photodegradation efficiency of phenol, rhodamine B and tetracycline by BEF is much higher than that of pure Bi2WO6 under .

Compared with the commercial TiO2 photocatalyst, the self-prepared CdTeQDs/2DBWO photocatalyst has a slight advantage in photocatalytic efficiency for pollutants. However, due to the complicated synthesis process and high cost, there are still some difficulties in the practical application of self-prepared photocatalyst.

This study opens up a new route for designing high-efficiency photocatalysts.

Photocatalysts with built-in electric field helps to remove pollutants from water
Schematic illustration of photocatalytic degradation mechanism. Credit: Yang Pengqi

More information: Pengqi Yang et al, CdTe Quantum Dot/Bi2WO6 Nanosheet Photocatalysts with a Giant Built-In Electric Field for Enhanced Removal of Persistent Organic Pollutants, ACS Applied Nano Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsanm.2c00155

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Photocatalysts with built-in electric field helps to remove pollutants from water (2022, April 11) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-photocatalysts-built-in-electric-field-pollutants.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists develop Z-scheme catalyst for contaminants in water
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)