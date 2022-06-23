June 23, 2022

Creating heat-tolerant, stable boron nitride nanotube fibers

by Mike Williams, Rice University

Boron nitride nanotube fibers get real | Rice News | News and Media Relations
Liquid crystals of boron nitride nanotubes are easy to extrude into fibers through a process developed at Rice University. The fibers could be useful for aerospace and electronics applications and as energy-efficient materials. Credit: Pasquali Research Group

A Rice University team led by professors Matteo Pasquali and Angel Martí has simplified handling of the highly valuable nanotubes to make them more suitable for large-scale applications, including aerospace, electronics and energy-efficient materials.

The researchers reported in Nature Communications that , aka BNNTs, assemble themselves into liquid crystals under the right conditions, primarily concentrations above 170 parts per million by weight in chlorosulfonic acid.

These liquid crystals consist of aligned BNNTs that are far easier to process than the tangled nanotubes that usually form in solution. The lab proceeded to form fibers and from the liquid crystalline solutions.

"BNNT fibers are attractive for the manufacture of a variety of products, with applications that range from wearables to aerospace vehicles," said Martí, whose lab designed solutions and helped characterize the fibers produced in Pasquali's lab.

Boron nitride nanotubes are like carbon nanotubes, but with alternating boron and instead of carbon in their hexagonal lattices. Both types of nanotubes are strong, but unlike electrically conductive carbon nanotubes, BNNTs are good electrical insulators and are thermally and chemically stable in air up to 900 degrees Celsius (1,652 degrees Fahrenheit).

To form liquid crystals, the researchers needed to be sure their nanotubes were free of contaminants. Unfortunately, those contaminants were mostly bits of boron nitride that threatened to gum up the works.

Boron nitride nanotube fibers get real | Rice News | News and Media Relations
A tangle of unprocessed boron nitride nanotubes seen through a scanning electron microscope. Rice University scientists introduced a method to combine them into fibers using the custom wet-spinning process they developed to make carbon nanotube fibers. Credit: Pasquali Research Group

"Early BNNT samples contained lots of non-nanotube boron nitride structures," said graduate student and lead author Cedric Ginestra. "They were either chemically bound to the BNNTs or just physically adhered in a way that prevented BNNTs from dispersing in acid and aligning at higher concentrations.

"It is difficult to separate these boron nitride allotropes from BNNTs, and hard to even measure their concentration," he said. "All the different types of boron nitride appear identical by basically every quantitative technique that we've tried so far."

Working with their supplier to optimize their BNNT purification process for the formation of liquid crystalline solutions and using a purification process developed in the Pasquali lab helped them obtain better batches of BNNTs, he said. Once suitable material was produced, the Pasquali group was primed to quickly adapt its wet-spinning techniques for fibers to make the first threads with the process.

"There are reports of others taking solid puffs of BNNTs and stretching and twisting them to make a yarn, but that's very different from our process," Ginestra said. "Our goal was to make a very highly aligned fiber because the properties are better along the length of the nanotubes."

Liquid crystals are the ideal precursor for because the nanotubes within are already aligned, he said. BNNT alignment in the liquid crystals was identified microscopically by their birefringence, a phenomenon by which crystals split light, prism-like, even if they appear to be clear.

The films also demonstrated how BNNT solution processing can adopt methods developed for carbon nanotubes, Ginestra said. Such transparent thin films could be useful in next-generation electronics. "The BNNT film and fiber properties will improve as the material and our understanding of the liquid crystalline improves," he said.

Martí noted BNNT films would be useful as filters for ultraviolet light, antifouling coatings and for corrosion protection.

Explore further

Exotic nanotubes move in less-mysterious ways
More information: Cedric J. Simonsen Ginestra et al, Liquid crystals of neat boron nitride nanotubes and their assembly into ordered macroscopic materials, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-30378-5
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Rice University
Citation: Creating heat-tolerant, stable boron nitride nanotube fibers (2022, June 23) retrieved 23 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-heat-tolerant-stable-boron-nitride-nanotube.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Difference Between Potential and Potential Energy

1 hour ago

Does a datascience job help in applying for PhD or physics scholarship

2 hours ago

Conservation of momentum and conservation of energy details

2 hours ago

I have an error in integrating to calculate the age of the Universe

2 hours ago

Weird News Compilation

2 hours ago

What does gravity have to do with sea level?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)