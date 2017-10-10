October 10, 2017

New study is a step toward creating planes that travel at hypersonic speed

by Binghamton University

New study is a step toward creating planes that travel at hypersonic speed
Binghamton University Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Changhong Ke. Credit: Binghamton University, State University of New York

An average flight from Miami to Seattle takes about six hours and 40 minutes, but imagine being able to reduce that time to 50 minutes or less. A recent study by researchers at NASA and Binghamton University, State University of New York, could lead to a drastic decrease in flight times. The study, funded in part by the U.S. Air Force, is one of the first steps toward the creation of planes able to move at hypersonic speeds, five to 10 times the speed of sound.

There are currently quite a few obstacles when it comes to building these super planes, said Binghamton University Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Changhong Ke. The first of which is finding a material that can hold up to hypersonic travel.

"Our study used what are called (BNNTs). NASA currently owns one of the few facilities in the world able to produce quality BNNTs," said Ke. Typically, carbon nanotubes have been used in planes for their strength—they're stronger than steel—and their ability to conduct heat. However, BNNTs are the wave of the future when it comes to air travel.

"While carbon nanotubes can stay stable at temperatures up to 400 degrees Celsius, our study found that BNNTs can withstand up to 900 degrees Celsius," said Ke. "BNNTs are also able to handle high amounts of stress and are extremely lightweight."

Withstanding high temperatures is an important requirement for any material meant to build the world's next super planes. However, Ke clarified that the material has to be able to maintain both structural and mechanical properties in an oxygen environment.

"We weren't testing this material in a vacuum, like what you would experience in space. Materials can withstand much higher temperatures in space. We wanted to see if BNNTs could hold up in the type of environment an average fighter jet or commercial would experience," he said.

While the study has brought new light to the strength and stability of BNNTs, their use on planes may not be a reality for another five to 10 years.

"Right now, BNNTs cost about $1,000 per gram. It would be impractical to use a product that expensive," said Ke.

But, that does not mean it will never happen. Carbon nanotubes were about the same price 20 years ago. As more studies indicated the usefulness of carbon , the production rates increased and prices went down to the current rate, between $10 and $20 per gram. Ke sees the same fate coming down the line for BNNTs.

Ke plans to continue this type of research on BNNTs. He has worked with the U.S. Air Force on several research projects and in 2010 was chosen for the U.S. Air Force's Young Investigator Research Program, a prestigious program with fewer than 20 percent of applicants accepted. While the advances of BNNTs will probably be used first in fighter jets, Ke said he can see this type of technology trickling down to commercial flights.

The paper, "Quantitative Characterization of Structural and Mechanical Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes in High Temperature Environments," was published in Scientific Reports.

More information: Xiaoming Chen et al, Quantitative Characterization of Structural and Mechanical Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes in High Temperature Environments, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-11795-9

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Binghamton University

Citation: New study is a step toward creating planes that travel at hypersonic speed (2017, October 10) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-planes-hypersonic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The iron stepping stones to better wearable tech without semiconductors
546 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)