Binghamton University, also formally called State University of New York at Binghamton, (commonly referred to as Bing, or BU), is a public research university in the U.S. state of New York. The university is one of the four university centers in the State University of New York (SUNY) system.

Address 67 Washington Street, Vestal, New York, United States of America 13850 Website http://www.binghamton.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Binghamton_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

