May 18, 2022

Engineers show how tungsten oxide can be used as a catalyst in sustainable chemical conversions

by University of Pittsburgh

Sparking sustainable new chemical catalysts
A graphical representation of new chemical catalysts that appeared on the cover of the Journal of the American Chemical Association. Credit: Evan V. Miu

Engineers rely on catalysts for a vast array of applications from food manufacturing to chemical production, so finding efficient, environmentally friendly catalysts is an important avenue of research.

New research led by the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering could lead to the creation of new, sustainable catalysts based on and similar compounds.

The project used computational simulations to understand how tungsten oxide interacts with hydrogen at the molecular level and the findings were verified through lab experimentation.

A paper detailing the findings was recently featured on the cover of the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS) and was spearheaded by a team from the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering: Ph.D. Candidate Evan V. Miu, Assistant Professor James McKone and Associate Professor and the Bicentennial Alumni Faculty Fellow Giannis Mpourmpakis.

"Tungsten oxide is a catalyst that can be used to accelerate sustainable chemical conversions by using sunlight or renewable electricity. This has a unique way of interacting with that makes it especially good at participating in chemical reactions where hydrogen needs to be produced or used," said Mpourmpakis.

"The types of that we are the most excited about include the use of hydrogen to take —the primary culprit in global warming—and turn it into useful fuels and chemicals," added McKone.

While most catalysts only interact with molecules like hydrogen on their surface, tungsten oxide can also insert hydrogen into its three-dimensional crystal lattice. The researchers' advanced modeling was able to show that this process has a huge impact on what actually happens at the surface of the catalyst.

The work opens the possibility to design a whole new family of catalysts based on tungsten oxide and similar compounds, using the team's computational approach to predict their catalytic properties.

"It is not an overstatement to say that we can draw a straight line between the subtle science contained in this study and the possibility of reinventing a huge swath of chemical manufacturing to make it more environmentally sustainable," said McKone. "We can design catalysts to deliver hydrogen in just the right way to make chemical conversions that run on water and electricity just as efficiently as what we do today using fossil fuels."

This project was a collaboration between Mpourmpakis's CANELa Lab and the McKone Lab, where lead author Miu is an NSF graduate fellow working on bridging thermal and electrical catalysis through applying both experimental and computational methods.

"Working with professors Mpourmpakis and McKone has given me an unbelievable opportunity to operate at the interface of theory and experiment," said Miu. "These complementary perspectives helped us deeply understand how metal oxide bronzes catalyze , and we are excited to apply our findings and make meaningful steps towards more sustainable chemical processes."

Explore further

New way to boost catalyst activity
More information: Evan V. Miu et al, The Sensitivity of Metal Oxide Electrocatalysis to Bulk Hydrogen Intercalation: Hydrogen Evolution on Tungsten Oxide, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.2c00825
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by University of Pittsburgh
Citation: Engineers show how tungsten oxide can be used as a catalyst in sustainable chemical conversions (2022, May 18) retrieved 18 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-tungsten-oxide-catalyst-sustainable-chemical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

College Decision Debate -- Purdue, Penn State or Illinois for Engineering?

25 minutes ago

Find how many points on a circle have an integer distance from other points

25 minutes ago

Newton's second law and pressure wave propagation

31 minutes ago

Storm Shelter time...

36 minutes ago

Zero-Point Energy

38 minutes ago

Coriolis acceleration of a projectile launched at the equator

41 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)