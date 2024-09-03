The University of Pittsburgh, commonly referred to as Pitt, is a state-related research university located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Founded as Pittsburgh Academy in 1787 on what was then the American frontier, Pitt is one of the oldest continuously chartered institutions of higher education in the United States. Pitt evolved into the Western University of Pennsylvania with an alteration to its charter in 1819, and upon relocating to its current campus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh in 1908, the school received its current moniker, the University of Pittsburgh. For most of its history Pitt was a private institution, until it became part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education in 1966. Pitt has consistently placed in the top cluster of U.S. public research universities and among the overall top 25 research universities according to the Center for Measuring University Performance, is listed as one of U.S. News & World Report's top 20 public universities, and has been listed among the best colleges for the quality of life of its students.

Address 130 Desoto St # A526, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America 15261 Website http://www.pitt.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Pittsburgh

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

