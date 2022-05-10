May 10, 2022

What makes some creatures more afraid of change than others?

by Louisiana State University

What makes some more afraid of change than others?
LSU Department of Biological Sciences Assistant Professor Christine Lattin at the microscope. Credit: LSU

Humans are undoubtedly altering the natural environment. But how wild animals respond to these changes is complex and unclear. In a new study published today, scientists have discovered significant differences in how the brain works in two distinct personality types: those who act fearless and those who seem afraid of new things. Being fearless can help wildlife, specifically birds, find new food sources, explore new nesting areas and help them adapt to changes in their environment; but being afraid can also help protect them from dangerous novel things in their environment such as cars.

"Our study provides interesting and important evidence that some of the behavior differences could be led by ," said LSU Department of Biological Sciences Assistant Professor Christine Lattin, who is the lead author on the paper published by PLOS ONE today.

Social creatures, such as house sparrows, can learn from each other, so having a mixture of both personality types in a flock could be part of the reason this species is so successful in human-altered environments. Scientists have found that within the flock, the expressed—or "turned on"—in the brains of the fearless are markedly different from those in the birds that exhibit fear. In fact, three out of the four regions of the brain studied showed differences. The , which is associated with learning, memory and spatial navigation, contrasted the most amongst the two personality types.

"One of the interesting things about the hippocampus is it can play an important role in decision-making. For example, when wildlife are presented with something new in their environment, the genes in their brains respond, helping them process the information, compare it to past experience and decide whether they should approach or avoid the novel object," Lattin said.

The scientists compared six wild, invasive female : three of which acted fearless and three that seemed afraid to approach a new object at their feeding dish. The novel objects were a red wrist coil keychain wrapped around the food dish, a white plastic cover over part of the food dish, a green plastic Easter egg placed on top of the food in the middle of the dish, a normal silver food dish painted red on the outside and a blinking light hung above and directed towards the front of the dish. The fearless birds fed at the food dish regardless of the presence of the novel objects while the fearful birds avoided the food dish in the presence of the novel objects.

Several weeks after behavior testing, the scientists examined gene expression in four in these sparrows. The genes that were expressed in the hippocampus of the fearless birds were different from the genes expressed in the hippocampus of the fearful birds. For example, there were many more dopamine receptor 2 transcripts present in the fearless birds. Dopamine receptor 2 has been associated with boldness and exploration. In contrast, the birds that avoided the new objects had more transcripts for the estrogen receptor beta gene, which has been associated with anxiety.

"The fear of new things, or neophobia, is a problem some people struggle with. The neurobiological gene receptors we've identified could help other scientists develop drugs to target neophobia or anxiety even in our own species," Lattin said.

Advances in sequencing technology have made it possible to study neurological gene expression in more wild species.

"It used to be very expensive, but technology has made it faster and cheaper to do these types of analyses. Now that it has become more accessible, more scientists are doing this type of research," Lattin said.

Explore further

New study shows birds can learn from others to be more daring
More information: Christine R. Lattin et al, Constitutive gene expression differs in three brain regions important for cognition in neophobic and non-neophobic house sparrows (Passer domesticus), PLOS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0267180
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Louisiana State University
Citation: What makes some creatures more afraid of change than others? (2022, May 10) retrieved 10 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-creatures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Anomalous increase in kinetic energy after falling object bounces off trampoline

1 hour ago

How do you understand these two simple concept？ (velocity and acceleration)

1 hour ago

Integrated rate law for second order reactions -- why ignore the stoichiometric coefficient?

1 hour ago

Drop height of a magnet vs. induced EMF in a solenoid

2 hours ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

2 hours ago

Value of p for dp/dt to be maximum

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)