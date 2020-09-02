September 2, 2020

New study shows birds can learn from others to be more daring

by Louisiana State University

New study shows birds can learn from others to be more daring
Yellow pipe cleaners, a purple plastic egg and a blue cocktail umbrella were a few of the new objects introduced to the house sparrows in this behavioral study. Credit: LSU.

House sparrows can be found on nearly every continent including North America, South America, Africa and Australia, where they are not native but an invasive species. New research into these highly social songbirds reveals that they can learn from each other and adapt their behavior.

"Our study demonstrates that can extrapolate information gleaned from the and apply it to ," said Tosha Kelly, LSU Department of Biological Sciences post-doctoral researcher and lead author in this study published in Biology Letters.

House sparrows can often be observed in large flocks and this research suggests they may watch and learn from each other. The ability of house sparrows to adjust their behavior after a social experience provides evidence of social learning.

"This is really important because as humans encroach upon and develop wildlife habitats, animals are exposed to a variety of environments and objects that they wouldn't naturally be exposed to. It's critical to understand how quickly new information can pass through a population, which can affect how a species, as a whole, is going to persevere in this era of human-induced ," Kelly said.

Kelly and colleagues video recorded, in a lab environment, how individual house sparrows reacted to a new placed near the bowl in their cage. Some sparrows did not hesitate to feed at their bowl despite the new object, while others were more reluctant to approach the bowl with the unusual object nearby. The new objects were harmless to the birds and were introduced one at a time. The objects included a blinking light, a white cover over part of the dish, yellow pipe cleaners, a purple plastic egg, a red-painted dish, a tinfoil hood, three gold bells, pink puffs and an open blue cocktail umbrella. Each bird was exposed to three of these objects one at a time to determine its "personality type."

The researchers paired 10 with similar responses to the new objects and 14 birds with contrasting responses to the objects. Then, the pairs were exposed to unusual objects near the food dish that were new to both individuals in each pair's shared cage. Kelly and colleagues observed through video recordings that the more wary individual had the opportunity to observe the more daring individual feed at the bowl near the new object. Then, all of the birds were returned to their individual cages and a week later, they were tested alone again with new objects near the food dish. Surprisingly, the birds that had previously been more cautious but had watched a daring partner began to be more daring when feeding alone at their food bowl, even with a completely new object they had never seen before nearby.

A week after being housed with a more daring partner, cautious house sparrows were on average 2.6 times more likely to feed in the presence of a new object than compared to when initially tested alone. This demonstrates that they learned from their partners that novel objects near the food dish were not a threat, write the authors.

"A lot of species that get introduced don't become established, but sparrows are very successful. Our findings from this study might be part of what explains their success as an ," said LSU Department of Biological Sciences Assistant Professor Christine Lattin, who is the senior author on this study. "How an individual species responds to novelty can have a big impact on whether or not they can coexist with people in cities and other human-altered environments. It may also indicate whether they are going to be able to benefit from increased food availability and other kinds of opportunities that humans bring along with them or if they are going to just be shut out."

Explore further

Sparrows' storm stress a harbinger of climate-change impact
More information: T. R. Kelly et al, No, you go first: phenotype and social context affect house sparrow neophobia, Biology Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2020.0286
Journal information: Biology Letters

Provided by Louisiana State University
Citation: New study shows birds can learn from others to be more daring (2020, September 2) retrieved 2 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-birds.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to find a scientist who researches a specific field?

11 hours ago

Simplest organism with emotion

20 hours ago

Where are these connections "anatomically" located in the HH model?

23 hours ago

On the report from Hong Kong of possible reinfection of COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020

Neural network without neurotransmitters

Sep 01, 2020

Small Fish Turns Tables on Larger Predators

Aug 31, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments