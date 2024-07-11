July 11, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

New method to synthesize amorphous metal-organic frameworks and coordination polymers

by Kathrin Anna Kirstein, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

New method to synthesize amorphous metal-organic frameworks and coordination polymers
Schematic illustration of the synthesis of aMOFs and aCPs colloids. Credit: Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-49772-2

Researchers at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, led by Prof. Dr. Nicola Pinna, have made an advancement in nanotechnology, successfully extending the well-known Stöber method to synthesize amorphous metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and coordination polymers (CPs).

This innovative approach is set to significantly enhance the functionality and complexity of colloidal materials, paving the way for new applications in technology and medicine. The results are published in Nature Communications.

The Stöber method, traditionally used for creating amorphous glass-like colloids, has been a cornerstone in . However, its application has been limited to a narrow range of material systems. The HU research team has now broadened this method's scope to include MOFs and CPs, utilizing a base-vapor diffusion technique to control growth kinetics. This novel synthesis route results in uniform and well-defined MOF and CP spheres.

The research team successfully synthesized 24 different amorphous CP colloids by selecting 12 and 17 organic ligands. They also developed a way to coat tiny nanoparticles with these materials, forming core-shell structures. This approach allowed them to produce over 100 different combinations of coated particles, each with unique properties and potential uses.

"This development represents a significant enrichment of the Stöber method and introduces a robust platform for the systematic design of colloids with varying levels of functionality and complexity," explained Prof. Dr. Nicola Pinna, the lead corresponding author. "Our method allows for the controlled synthesis of amorphous MOFs on any substrate, regardless of its surface chemistry, structure, or morphology."

The team's innovative approach not only broadens the applicability of the Stöber method but also opens new pathways for the development of advanced materials. These materials hold potential for a wide range of applications, including catalysis, , and energy storage.

More information: Wei Zhang et al, Stöber method to amorphous metal-organic frameworks and coordination polymers, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-49772-2

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Citation: New method to synthesize amorphous metal-organic frameworks and coordination polymers (2024, July 11) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-method-amorphous-metal-frameworks-polymers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Unlocking the potential of anti-perovskites through a convenient one-step synthesis route
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)