March 22, 2022

Novel quantum sensing possibilities with nonlinear optics of diamonds

by University of Tsukuba

Novel quantum sensing possibilities with nonlinear optics
University of Tsukuba researchers used the nonlinear optical response of atom-like defects in a diamond to build a tiny thermometer. Credit: University of Tsukuba

Scientists from the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences at the University of Tsukuba have developed a method for monitoring the temperature using the naturally occurring atom-like defects in diamonds. They found that increased heat led to reduced intensity of the nonlinear harmonic generation of light. This work may lead to highly accurate nano-sized thermometers.

Nanotechnology is playing an increasingly important role in new devices, and the ability to measure temperatures at small scales grows ever more vital. Conventional thermometers are often too large or not practical for many applications that involve length scales smaller than a few hundred nanometers. Thus, new approaches are needed for tiny, non-contact temperature sensors.

Now, a team of researchers from the University of Tsukuba and Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have taken advantage of the nonlinear optical properties of a particular kind of defect in diamonds which are made of carbon atoms arranged in a diamond cubic lattice. Nitrogen-vacancy (NV) defects are naturally occurring flaws in in which two adjacent carbon atoms have been replaced by a and a hole. They have attracted a great deal of attention because they are easy to obtain and have unusual quantum and nonlinear optical properties. Among them is the ability to combine two or even three photons together into a single high-energy photon in a process called harmonic generation.

Using infrared ultrashort pulse laser stimulation, the team found that the harmonic generation decreased with temperature over the range of 20–300°C. "This study presents an efficient and viable way for creating diamond-based nonlinear optical temperature sensing," first author Dr. Aizitiaili Abulikemu says. This temperature-dependent change was explained by mismatch due to the speed of different colors of light in the diamond. That is, as the atomic lattice heats up, the difference in the index of refraction between the original light and the higher energy created by harmonic generation grows larger, which decreases the efficiency of harmonic generation.

"Diamonds can be processed into a tiny tip for a probe as part of a nanometer-scale sensor," senior author Professor Muneaki Hase says. Future applications might even include a thermometer small enough to find inside a living cell, which could be detected remotely with a laser.

The work is published in Optics Letters as "Temperature-dependent second-harmonic from color centers in diamond."

Explore further

Diamond color centers for nonlinear photonics
More information: Aizitiaili Abulikemu et al, Temperature-dependent second-harmonic generation from color centers in diamond, Optics Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1364/OL.455437
Journal information: Optics Letters

Provided by University of Tsukuba
Citation: Novel quantum sensing possibilities with nonlinear optics of diamonds (2022, March 22) retrieved 22 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-quantum-possibilities-nonlinear-optics-diamonds.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
94 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Superdeterminism and the Mermin Device

50 minutes ago

Maps with the same image are actually different curves?

1 hour ago

Surface charge density of a plane

1 hour ago

China Eastern 737 Crash

1 hour ago

Help Me Buy a New Laptop

1 hour ago

History behind Ohm's law

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)