June 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New technique achieves visualization of instantaneous states of materials in high-speed devices

by University of Tsukuba

Researchers achieve visualization of instantaneous states of materials in high-speed devices
Credit: ACS Photonics (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acsphotonics.3c01532

Researchers at University of Tsukuba have developed an ultrafast time-resolved scanning electron microscopy instrument by integrating a scanning electron microscope with a femtosecond laser. This innovative system facilitates the observation of the instantaneous states of various materials. Their paper is published in the journal ACS Photonics.

The rapid advancement of electronic devices, which underpins modern society, demands increasingly faster operating speeds. Active research and development efforts are directed toward the next generation of technologies that surpass today's fastest 5G band, known as Beyond 5G.

To facilitate the development of these ultrafast semiconductor devices, precise measurement of high-speed phenomena such as electric potential and within the devices is crucial for understanding their operation.

To tackle this challenge, the research group combined a with a femtosecond (10−15 second) laser to measure potential changes in device materials with high temporal resolution.

They used this instrument for performing scanning (SEM) of a photoconductive antenna device on a GaAs substrate and obtained SEM images with a resolution of 43 picoseconds.

These findings enable the measurement of electrical circuit performance across a bandwidth of 23 GHz, which exceeds the frequencies typically used in 5G communications.

This offers non-contact, high-speed, three-dimensional measurement of dynamic potential changes at arbitrary points within device structures. It is anticipated to be a vital tool in the development of next-generation electronic devices.

More information: Yusuke Arashida et al, Visualizing the Transient Response of Local Potentials on Photoconductive Antennas Using Scanning Ultrafast Electron Microscopy, ACS Photonics (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acsphotonics.3c01532

Journal information: ACS Photonics

Provided by University of Tsukuba

Citation: New technique achieves visualization of instantaneous states of materials in high-speed devices (2024, June 18) retrieved 18 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-technique-visualization-instantaneous-states-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Movies of ultrafast electronic circuitry in space and time
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

DIY Helmet Mounted HUD

2 hours ago

Ansys FDTD simulation for phase change due to reflection

Jun 16, 2024

Interference of two ultra short laser pulses

Jun 5, 2024

Prism Spectrometer Objective: Optics Question

May 29, 2024

Viewing 1k x 1k slab of desert sand during extreme cold/hot temps?

May 22, 2024

How to narrow a beam to 1 mm diameter?

May 17, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)