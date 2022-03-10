March 10, 2022

Improving nano-particle passage through the body

by Flinders University

nanoparticles
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new approach to send 'friendly' nano-particles into a patient's blood stream has shown promising results by modifying the surface of these potential drug, vaccine or cancer treatment delivery objects to encourage the best result.

In collaboration with experts in Australia and Germany's Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, Flinders University Professor of Biomedical Nanotechnology Krasimir Vasilev is testing the body's responses to various surface treatments to nanomaterials.

This novel approach, called 'plasma polymer deposition', shows the potential to tailor the to nanomaterials by engineering their surface chemical composition to suit a particular application.

Nanoparticles are widely used for biomedical applications—from vaccines to drug delivery, diagnostics and therapeutics—usually resulting in a response of some kind by the body's innate immune cellular responses to the foreign body.

"We are working on a wide range of nanoengineering techniques and technologies that are capable of tuning a body's to nanoparticles used in medical treatments and delivery of various therapeutics in order to improve their efficacy in advanced lifesaving applications," says Matthew Flinders Professor Vasilev, from Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute at Flinders University.

"When a foreign object enters our body, naturally the body reacts to protect itself. That's why we get scars from a cut, or an itch from a mosquito bite. Our responds, even when the foreign object is much, much smaller than a splinter, in nano size.

"Yet there are fantastic things that can be achieved using very . For instance to deliver aggressive therapeutics to a cancer tumor without damaging the healthy organs around it."

The new article published in Nanomaterials describes how the surface properties of nano objects could be intentionally modified to change the way immune cells reacted to them.

Two chemistries induced very different responses: one triggered anti-inflammatory response, which means the nano-carrier could go un-noticed by the body and let it circulate to its intended destination. The other led to an inflammatory response, indicating this type of nanoparticle would stimulate the immune system and be suited for vaccine purposes.

"The future of safer, more effective vaccines, and even cancer and other disease diagnostics and treatments could be closer with further investigations using this technique," adds co-author Associate Professor Melanie MacGregor, a material scientist and ARC Future Fellow who previously worked with Professor Vasilev at the Future Industries Institute at UniSA Mawson Lakes.

"This method can also be used to modify other objects, large or small, to suit a specific application—from the biomedical field to other purposes such as waterproofing, antimicrobial, high lubrication, and so on," she says.

The article has been published in Nanomaterials.

Explore further

Intranasal flu vaccine with nanoparticles offers robust protection, researchers find
More information: Laura E. González-García et al, Nanoparticles Surface Chemistry Influence on Protein Corona Composition and Inflammatory Responses, Nanomaterials (2022). DOI: 10.3390/nano12040682
Provided by Flinders University
Citation: Improving nano-particle passage through the body (2022, March 10) retrieved 10 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-nano-particle-passage-body.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

To move a block up to the top of the wedge

37 minutes ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

52 minutes ago

Really worried about the Ukraine

55 minutes ago

Drawing physics Diagrams with online software

1 hour ago

Linus Pauling hybridisation

1 hour ago

How to use Simpack to change the profiles of a rail

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)