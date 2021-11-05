November 5, 2021

Progress in the application of nano- and micro-based drug delivery systems in pulmonary disease

by Compuscript Ltd

lung disease
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In a new article in the journal BIO Integration , the authors Rejoice Thubelihle Ndebele, Qing Yao, Yan-Nan Shi, Yuan-Yuan Zhai, He-Lin Xu, Cui-Tao Lu and Ying-Zheng Zhao from Wenzhou Medical University, Wenzhou, China, discuss progress in the application of nano- and micro-based drug delivery systems in pulmonary drug delivery.

Nanotechnology is associated with the development of particles in the nano-size range that can be used in a wide range of applications in the . It has gained more importance in the pharmaceutical research field particularly in drug delivery, as it results in enhanced therapeutic drug performance, improved drug solubility, targeted drug delivery to the specific sites, minimized side effects, and prolonged drug retention time in the targeted site.

To date, the application of nanotechnology continues to offer several benefits in the treatment of various chronic diseases and results in remarkable improvements in treatment outcomes. The use of nano-based delivery systems such as liposomes, micelles, and nanoparticles in pulmonary drug delivery have shown to be a promising strategy in achieving drug deposition and maintained controlled drug release in the lungs. They have been widely used to minimize the risks of drug toxicity in vivo.

The authors of this article review recent advances in the application of nano- and micro-based delivery systems in pulmonary delivery for the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, such as lung cancer, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Limitations in the application of these and some key strategies in improving their formulation properties to overcome challenges encountered in are also discussed.

Explore further

Computational evaluation of drug delivery reveals room for inhalers improvement
More information: Rejoice Thubelihle Ndebele et al, Progress in the Application of Nano- and Micro-based Drug Delivery Systems in Pulmonary Drug Delivery, BIO Integration (2021). DOI: 10.15212/bioi-2021-0028
Provided by Compuscript Ltd
Citation: Progress in the application of nano- and micro-based drug delivery systems in pulmonary disease (2021, November 5) retrieved 5 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-application-nano-micro-based-drug-delivery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

2 hours ago

Covid-19 Infecting Animals

3 hours ago

How much food does a whale consume in a day?

Nov 03, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Nov 02, 2021

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

Nov 02, 2021

mRNA Vaccine Safety: Answer of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Nov 01, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)