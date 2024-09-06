Flinders University, (The Flinders University of South Australia), is a public university in Adelaide, South Australia. Founded in 1966, it was named in honour of navigator Matthew Flinders, who explored and surveyed the South Australian coastline in the early 19th century. The university has established a reputation as a leading research institution with a devotion to innovation. It is a member of the Innovative Research Universities (IRU) Group and ranks among the leading universities in Australia. Academically, the university pioneered a cross-disciplinary approach to education, and its faculties of medicine and the humanities are ranked among the nation's top 10. It is also ranked within the world's top 400 institutions in both Times Higher Education and the Academic Ranking of World Universities by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Address Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia Website http://www.flinders.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flinders_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

