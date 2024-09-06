Flinders University, (The Flinders University of South Australia), is a public university in Adelaide, South Australia. Founded in 1966, it was named in honour of navigator Matthew Flinders, who explored and surveyed the South Australian coastline in the early 19th century. The university has established a reputation as a leading research institution with a devotion to innovation. It is a member of the Innovative Research Universities (IRU) Group and ranks among the leading universities in Australia. Academically, the university pioneered a cross-disciplinary approach to education, and its faculties of medicine and the humanities are ranked among the nation's top 10. It is also ranked within the world's top 400 institutions in both Times Higher Education and the Academic Ranking of World Universities by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Diet change for more sustainable finfish aquaculture

As the cost of fish oil continues to rise, Australian aquaculture operators are looking for safe and more sustainable sources for healthy formulated feed in order to expand commercial production of the popular yellowtail ...

Ecology

2 hours ago

Making sense of crime scene DNA patterns

Piecing together the evidence to accurately replicate the movements of a culprit at a crime scene is becoming a more exact science, with new investigations by Flinders University and other experts on various DNA transfer ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 6, 2024

Planting trees the 'right way'

Large-scale global efforts to replace trees for carbon capture and urban greening may be doing more harm than good if they neglect to restore viable ecosystems, a Flinders University expert says.

Plants & Animals

Aug 12, 2024

Injury dressings in first-aid kits reveal shark species

Scientists have revealed that injury dressings found in first-aid kits can reliably be used to identify shark species involved in bite incidents by deploying medical gauze to gather DNA samples from aquatic equipment, such ...

Biotechnology

Jul 30, 2024

