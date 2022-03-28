March 28, 2022

Hydrogel polymer improves agrophysical properties of soil

by David Bradley, Inderscience

Growing low-hanging fruit
Red Flowering Currant - Ribes sanguineum Grossulariaceae. Credit: brewbooks/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Arid regions of the world have always struggled to grow crops but climate change and drought coupled with stronger winds can lead to a greater rate of soil erosion exacerbating the problem. Work in the International Journal of Agricultural Resources, Governance and Ecology, looks at how the problems facing horticulture might be addressed with the use of innovative technology

Alevtina Danilova, Andrey Vinokurov, and Elena Isakova of the Altai Botanic Garden part of the Kazakh Academy of Sciences in Leninogorsk, and Naziya Suleimenova and Yerzhan Abildaev of Kazakhstan National Agricultural University in Almat, Kazakhstan, have focused on a group of fruit trees and other trees and shrubs grown in the arid South-East and East Kazakhstan. They have investigated the water-saving potential of an absorbent hydrogel polymer "AQUASORB," which can improve the agrophysical properties of . Aquasorb is a polyacrylamide that can absorb 400 times its own weight in water. The soluble material has been used elsewhere to flocculate irrigated soil, which improves water penetration, soil aeration, and reduces soil erosion.

In their experiments, with test growing sites, the team found that the use of granules of this polymer at up to just 2 kilograms per cubic meter of soil, increases the total and productive moisture reserves in the soil. This in turn leads to a significant (11%) increase in the holding capacity of the leaves of the trees and shrubs. Species tested included Thuja occidentalis (white cedar), Berberis iliensis (barberry), Crataegus oxyacantha (hawthorn), Padus virginiana (bird cherry), Ribes (currant), Malus (), Picea obovata (Siberian spruce), Betula pendula (silver birch), and Acer platanoides (Norway maple). This increase in holding capacity, the team explains, boosts their potential to cope with dry periods.

Explore further

Differentiation in water use by plants explains high diversity of Chinese subtropical forests
More information: Alevtina Danilova et al, Development of horticulture in arid conditions of Kazakhstan with the use of innovative technology to hydrogelision 'AQUASORB' in the soil. International Journal of Agricultural Resources, Governance and Ecology. DOI: 10.1504/IJARGE.2021.121675
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Hydrogel polymer improves agrophysical properties of soil (2022, March 28) retrieved 28 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-hydrogel-polymer-agrophysical-properties-soil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

"There is no God"- Horrors of Nature

27 minutes ago

Compressed Sensing...

29 minutes ago

Buck Converter Design

30 minutes ago

Find the resistance of electrons in nanoshells

30 minutes ago

How can artists help scientists?

30 minutes ago

Wreck of the Endurance Found

38 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)