March 16, 2022

Cattle manure biochar could offset earthworm greenhouse gas emissions in forest soil

by Higher Education Press

Cattle manure biochar offset earthworm greenhouse gas emissions in forest soil
The effect of cattle manure biochar and earthworm addition toward CO2 and N2O emission in agrocultural and forest soils. Credit: Higher Education Press Limited Company

As two important greenhouse gases, about 20% and 62% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions originate from the soil, especially agricultural and forest soils. Therefore, it is necessary to explore sustainable management strategy to decrease soil CO2 and N2O emissions.

Soil fauna, especially earthworms, may significantly influence biogeochemical processes and . In another aspect, raising inevitably generates a large amount of cow manure, which, if not properly handled, will pollute and groundwater, and generate large amounts of greenhouse gases during storage and processing. The conversion of cow manure into biochar by pyrolysis can be used to remove various pollutants and improve . Soil amendment with cow manure biochar can significantly affect soil greenhouse gas emissions and improve soil quality.

The activities of earthworms were affected by the amount of biochar addition, which in turn affected soil CO2 and N2O emissions. Aporrectodea turgida is one of the most common earthworm species in North America. However, little information is available on the contribution of this earthworm and its interaction effect with biochar to CO2 and N2O fluxes in agricultural and .

Now, a research group from University of Alberta, Beijing Forestry University and Tsinghua University studied the effects of cow manure biochar and earthworms on soil CO2 and N2O emissions and soil physicochemical properties through the incubation experiment. The results were published in Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering.

They found that CO2 and N2O emissions promoted from agricultural soil but reduced from forest soil through cow manure biochar addition. Earthworms also promoted CO2 and N2O emissions from both soils. Adding 10% cattle manure biochar could offset the activities of earthworms in the forest soil, reduce the emissions of CO2 and N2O, and the concentrations of NO3-N and DON. Earthworm' activities including respiration, burrowing, feeding and excretion not only affect soil (e.g., improved aeration), but also promote microbial activity, resulting in increased CO2 and N2O emissions. It significantly affects forest soil pH as well. While the addition of biochar will change the pH of soil, increase the activity of N2O reductase within denitrifying soil microbial, and promote soil nitrification and denitrification, thereby affecting CO2 and NO2 emissions. Furthermore, the interaction of the cattle manure biochar and earthworm has a significant effect on the NH4+-N concentration of soil.

Therefore, just as the researchers considered, high rates of application of manure biochar should be a viable management option to reduce CO2 and N2O emissions and improve soil biochemical properties in forest soil.

Explore further

Optimal soil phosphorus reduces fertilizer-derived nitrous oxide emissions
More information: Xiaoqiang Gong et al, Cattle manure biochar and earthworm interactively affected CO2 and N2O emissions in agricultural and forest soils: Observation of a distinct difference, Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s11783-021-1473-8
Provided by Higher Education Press
Citation: Cattle manure biochar could offset earthworm greenhouse gas emissions in forest soil (2022, March 16) retrieved 16 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-cattle-manure-biochar-offset-earthworm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Taking socks out of drawers, conditional probability

1 hour ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

Potential energy in case of Atwood machine

1 hour ago

Op amp circuit -- Did I calculate the output voltage correctly?

1 hour ago

Finding the Hermitian generator of a Symplectic transformation

1 hour ago

Olympiad Projectile Problem

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)