February 4, 2022

Video: Webb Quest—mind-blowing mission to the early Universe

by European Space Agency

big bang
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Embark on a mission with ESA astronomers Mark McCaughrean and Giovanna Giardino to learn more about the James Webb Space Telescope and the early Universe.

This program is suitable for primary and secondary students. Join the quest!

Explore further

Video: James Webb Space Telescope: A new view of the universe
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: Webb Quest—mind-blowing mission to the early Universe (2022, February 4) retrieved 4 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-video-webb-questmind-blowing-mission-early.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Planning to buy a first telescope? - Comments

3 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

5 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

5 hours ago

Why is the Webb Space Telescope placed at L2?

12 hours ago

What happens to the Core of a main sequence star as additional mass is added?

13 hours ago

Chasing the Moon

Feb 01, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)