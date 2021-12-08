December 8, 2021

Video: James Webb Space Telescope: A new view of the universe

by European Space Agency

universe
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The world's next generation cosmic observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, is due for launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana in late December.

Developed and constructed over more than 30 years, Webb is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology—with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.

Webb is a joint project between NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency and will reveal the Universe in a whole new light. Optimized for , its detectors will be able to look back to shortly after the very dawn of time, revealing the formation of the first galaxies, as well as study stars and planets in our own Milky Way.

Credit: European Space Agency

