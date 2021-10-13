October 13, 2021

Video: Impression of Webb's journey to space

by European Space Agency

space telescope
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The James Webb Space Telescope will be the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space.

Webb's flight into orbit will take place on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

Webb is the next great space science observatory, designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. Webb will see farther into our origins—from the and planets, to the birth of the first galaxies in the early Universe.

During the first month in space, on its way to the second Langrange point (L2), Webb will undergo a complex unfolding sequence. Key steps in this sequence are unfolding Webb's sunshield—a five-layer, diamond-shaped structure the size of a tennis court—and the iconic 6.5-meter wide mirror, consisting of a honeycomb-like pattern of 18 hexagonal, gold-coated mirror segments.

Working with partners, ESA was responsible for the development and qualification of Ariane 5 adaptations for the Webb mission and for the procurement of the launch service. As well as launch services, ESA contributes to two of the four science instruments (NIRSpec and MIRI), and provides personnel to support mission operations.

Webb is an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Credit: ESA/ATG medialab

Explore further

NASA readies James Webb space telescope for December launch
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: Impression of Webb's journey to space (2021, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-video-webb-journey-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Issue with Stellarium: transit of Venus (find the parallax)

22 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Oct 12, 2021

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

Oct 12, 2021

Better than Mars Colonization in many aspects.

Oct 12, 2021

Simulation debugging for Apollo Lunar Landing

Oct 11, 2021

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Oct 11, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)