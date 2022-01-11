January 11, 2022

James Webb Space Telescope more than three quarters through its journey

by Morgan Sherburne, University of Michigan

James Webb Space Telescope
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

More than two weeks after the James Webb Space Telescope's launch on Christmas Day, the telescope has traveled more than 700,000 miles from Earth. JWST has successfully deployed its secondary mirror, a key element of the telescope's optics. Next, JWST will unfold its primary mirror segments.

U-M astronomer Michael Meyer says that observing the telescope's transformation has been fascinating.

"In the last week, the team has learned a great deal about the spacecraft that they couldn't have uncovered during testing on the ground. As a result, the tensioning of the sunshield was delayed in order to examine the power subsystems and motors in more detail. Anticipating such occurrences, a flexible plan was developed in order to adapt as things proceed. And that strategy seems to be paying off.

"So far, the deployment of JWST has been a spectacular success. There have been a few nerve-wracking moments, but the daily reports have been welcome good news in these uncertain times. A dedicated of engineers is going through the to-do list, item by item: There is still a ways to go, but so far, so great."

Credit: University of Michigan

Explore further

Webb telescope deploys flap that will keep it oriented during its mission
Provided by University of Michigan
Citation: James Webb Space Telescope more than three quarters through its journey (2022, January 11) retrieved 11 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-james-webb-space-telescope-quarters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can the "Dark Energy" concept be wrong?

4 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

5 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

8 hours ago

Force of gravity on JWST while orbiting L2

Jan 09, 2022

Would the constellation located in far south (Crux constellation) look flipped from northern hemisphere compare to southern hemisphere?

Jan 09, 2022

Dark matter in galaxy IC1101

Jan 09, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)