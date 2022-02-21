February 21, 2022

Charge separation imaging on the surfaces of titanium dioxide photoelectrocatalytic nanotubes

by Kanazawa University

Charge separation imaging on the surfaces of titanium dioxide photoelectrocatalytic nanotubes
Figure 1. Local analysis by scanning electrochemical cell microscopy (SECCM). The photoelectrochemical responses of the top and sides of the TiO2 nanotube array were measured by using the nanopipette. Credit: Takahashi, Kanazawa University

In a recent study published in the journal ACS Catalysis researchers from Kanazawa University describe novel scanning electrochemical cell microscopy measurements to determine sites of photoelectrochemical activity in titanium dioxide nanotubes.

Semiconducting devices harness the power of light to produce other types of energy: electrical or chemical. One application of this technology is producing hydrogen molecules from water—in a process known as photoelectrochemical (PEC) water splitting—as a renewable source of energy.

Photoelectrolytic cells include semiconductor electrodes, in which hole and electron get spatially separated when irradiated with light with the energy higher than certain threshold. The flow of charge initiates the PEC reactions. Nanotubes of titanium dioxide (TiO2) are semiconductors that are widely used for this purpose. However, the distribution of charge flow on the surface of TiO2 tubes is not clear. Now, Marina Makarova at Kanazawa University and colleagues in Japan and Europe, have used an innovative technique called scanning electrochemical cell microscopy (SECCM) to identify this distribution.

To first measure the success of PEC water splitting, the release of oxygen (the reaction product accompanying hydrogen) was measured. Its production was additionally characterized by lead (II) ions added to the cell, so lead (IV) oxide (PbO2) particles were found deposited on the walls and top of the TiO2 nanotubes suggesting similar electrochemical reactivity at both of these sites. The research team then employed SECCM to clarify the photoreactivity on both sites at different electrode potentials.

Charge separation imaging on the surfaces of titanium dioxide photoelectrocatalytic nanotubes
Figure 2. Three-dimensional topographic image of TiO2 nanotube array and local photocurrent response. There were no significant differences in the photocurrent values between the top and the side of the tube. Credit: Takahashi, Kanazawa University

SECCM involves the use of a narrow pointed pipette probe to measure electrical changes at specific locations. This probe is filled with a conducting fluid known as an electrolyte which is located between two charged electrodes. One electrode is immersed into the electrolyte, while the second is connected to the sample surface. Measurements were taken perpendicular to and parallel to the length of the tubes to determine differences in reactivity on the walls and the top, respectively. Now, the typically move along the length of nanotubes towards the positive electrode within the cell. When these electrons delocalize and jump to conducting band, they leave behind "holes" which are nothing but pockets of positive charge that can move about. The SECCM results showed the presence of similar electrical activity along the walls and the top of the nanotubes. Since activity at the top could be preferentially attributed to the movement of electrons, this suggested that holes were instead traversing shorter distances and moved perpendicular to the tube length towards the walls. This flow along a direction orthogonal to the tube length explained why PbO2 depositions were also found on the walls of the tubes.

"This information could be used to establish further correlations between the photocurrent and the microstructure of 1D nanostructures, and for site-specific decoration with co-catalysts or visible-light-responsive sensitizers," say the team. Understanding spatial patterns of electrochemical activity is important to design efficient and cost-effective photovoltaic . Furthermore, a combination of oxide deposition and SECCM might be the most sensitive tool in identifying active sites.

Explore further

Tuning tubes for better catalysts
More information: Marina V. Makarova et al, Direct Electrochemical Visualization of the Orthogonal Charge Separation in Anatase Nanotube Photoanodes for Water Splitting, ACS Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.1c04910
Journal information: ACS Catalysis

Provided by Kanazawa University
Citation: Charge separation imaging on the surfaces of titanium dioxide photoelectrocatalytic nanotubes (2022, February 21) retrieved 21 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-imaging-surfaces-titanium-dioxide-photoelectrocatalytic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
52 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Purify water by distillation

Feb 20, 2022

Parabolic Arrhenius plot...

Feb 19, 2022

Valence of the Lanthanides and Actinides

Feb 17, 2022

Safety of plastic spoons, etc. below their advised maximum temperature?

Feb 15, 2022

Good chemistry websites

Feb 15, 2022

In Medieval Africa, A Unique Process for Purifying Gold With Glass

Feb 15, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)