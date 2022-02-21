High sensitive detector developed for nitrogen dioxide detection
A research team led by Prof. Zhang Weijun at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new detection technology that enables rapid and sensitive detection of nitrogen dioxide (NO2). Relevant results were published in Analytical Chemistry.
NO2 is a major pollutant affecting air quality, highly sensitive and accurate measurement of NO2 is of great significance to atmospheric chemistry research and air pollution prevention and control.
In this research, the researchers applied amplitude modulation technique to a multimode diode laser for the first time, and developed an amplitude modulated multimode-diode-laser-based Cavity Enhanced Absorption Spectroscopy (AM-CEAS) system for extremely sensitive NO2 detection.
The new instrument uses phase-sensitive detection for ultra-sensitive absorption measurement. Its accuracy is over four times lower than that of the cavity ring-down spectroscopy (CRDS) method using the same instrument during one second and 30 seconds of data acquisition time.
Combined with ring-down time measurement, the AM-CEAS method eliminates the calibration process of mirror reflectivity and achieves the measurement of absolute concentration of NO2. It also has the advantages of high injection efficiency, low cavity-mode noise and phase-sensitive detection of modulation spectroscopy.
The AM-CEAS instrument is a simple, reliable, low-cost, self-calibration tool suitable for long-term stability and low maintenance requirements, with good prospects for scientific research and business applications.
Currently, the newly developed instrument is being used for comprehensive field observation in Beijing to measure total reactive nitrogen in the atmosphere during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.