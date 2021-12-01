New aerostat realizes stable measurement of multiple atmospheric parameters

Schematic diagram of new method for measuring vertical profiles of multiple atmospheric parameters carried by an aerostat. Credit: SHAO Shiyong

Atmospheric parameter sounding is a necessary input parameter and a reference for atmosphere and environmental protection departments to master the atmospheric conditions, conduct atmosphere and air quality forecasting and formulate corresponding emergency control strategies.

A new method of real-time measuring, which can obtain vertical profiles of multiple atmospheric parameters at the same time, was proposed recently by researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The measuring devices, based on different detection principles, are located along the aerostat cable at specified distance intervals. Each equipment completes the synchronous measurement of atmospheric parameters at its altitude, and transmits data to ground acquisition system in real time, to acquire the online profiles of multiple atmospheric parameters.

"The aerostat can stay in the air for two weeks filled with full gas, and the impact from the wind field is extremely minimized with the direction controller," said Prof. Shao Shiyong, who led the team.

The profile data, without any assumptions, provides conventional meteorological parameters and air pollution data for meteorological and environmental management departments. Meanwhile, it can also provide calibration data for radar, satellite and other remote sensing equipment measured at the same place.

Aerostat ready to take off with equipment. Credit: SHAO Shiyong

This invention has obtained a patent certificate by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and realizes the continuous and stable measurement of multiple atmospheric parameters.

