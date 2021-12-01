December 1, 2021

New aerostat realizes stable measurement of multiple atmospheric parameters

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

New aerostat realizes stable measurement of multiple atmospheric parameters
Schematic diagram of new method for measuring vertical profiles of multiple atmospheric parameters carried by an aerostat. Credit: SHAO Shiyong

Atmospheric parameter sounding is a necessary input parameter and a reference for atmosphere and environmental protection departments to master the atmospheric conditions, conduct atmosphere and air quality forecasting and formulate corresponding emergency control strategies.

A new method of real-time measuring, which can obtain vertical profiles of multiple atmospheric parameters at the same time, was proposed recently by researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The measuring devices, based on different detection principles, are located along the aerostat cable at specified distance intervals. Each equipment completes the synchronous measurement of atmospheric parameters at its altitude, and transmits data to ground acquisition system in real time, to acquire the online profiles of multiple atmospheric parameters.

"The aerostat can stay in the air for two weeks filled with full gas, and the impact from the wind field is extremely minimized with the direction controller," said Prof. Shao Shiyong, who led the team.

The , without any assumptions, provides conventional meteorological parameters and air pollution data for meteorological and environmental management departments. Meanwhile, it can also provide calibration data for radar, satellite and other remote sensing equipment measured at the same place.

New aerostat realizes stable measurement of multiple atmospheric parameters
Aerostat ready to take off with equipment. Credit: SHAO Shiyong

This invention has obtained a patent certificate by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and realizes the continuous and stable measurement of multiple atmospheric parameters.

Explore further

Earth observation instruments pass review
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: New aerostat realizes stable measurement of multiple atmospheric parameters (2021, December 1) retrieved 1 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-aerostat-stable-multiple-atmospheric-parameters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)