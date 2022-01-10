January 10, 2022

Luminescent sensors developed for highly-sensitive detection of semicarbazide and heparin

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Luminescent sensors developed for highly-sensitive detection of semicarbazide and heparin
Fig. 1. Schematic diagram of upconversion luminescent nanoprobe for detection of semicarbazide in food. Credit: ZHU Jiawen

A research team led by Prof. Jiang Changlong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently developed two nanosensors based on upconversion nanoparticles to detect semicarbazide and heparin, respectively.

These are made of lanthanide-doped upconversion , which helps the researchers convert low-energy near-infrared photons into high-energy short-wave visible photons.

Semicarbazide is a widespread food contaminant that can cause cancer and nerve damage. Due to the lack of optical response of traditional methods, it is difficult to construct an efficient and sensitive optical detection method for semicarbazide.

In this study, phosphomolybdic acid was used as a specific recognition element for semicarbazide, and the sensor had and visual response to semicarbazide in the range of 0–16 μM.

Heparin is a clinically important anticoagulant drug, which can easily lead to difficulty in coagulation at high concentration.

This novel sensor solves the common problems of autofluorescence and photobleaching in traditional fluorescence methods. It exhibits a fluorescence-colorimetric dual response optical behavior with a detection limit of 0.1 nM in the fluorescence mode and 0.3 nM in the colorimetric mode.

Luminescent sensors developed for highly-sensitive detection of semicarbazide and heparin
Fig. 2. Schematic diagram of upconversion luminescent probe for detection of heparin in serum. Credit: ZHU Jiawen

Relying on long-wavelength excitation to eliminate autofluorescence, the nanosensor effectively improves the accuracy, and thereby expanding the clinical detection of heparin and related medical safety applications.

"These sensors are good for food safety and monitoring," said Zhu Jiawei, a Ph.D. student who took part in the research.

Explore further

Precise antitumor strategy achieved via photo-switchable lanthanide-doped nanoparticles
More information: Jiawei Zhu et al, Chromaticity Evolutionary Detection of Food Contaminant Semicarbazide through an Upconversion Luminescence-Based Nanosensor, Analytical Chemistry (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.1c04207

Jiawei Zhu et al, Upconversion-based dual-mode optical nanosensor for highly sensitive and colorimetric evaluation of heparin in serum, Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.snb.2021.130378

Journal information: Analytical Chemistry

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Luminescent sensors developed for highly-sensitive detection of semicarbazide and heparin (2022, January 10) retrieved 10 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-luminescent-sensors-highly-sensitive-semicarbazide-heparin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Oxygen gas

3 hours ago

How is the current density solved for in an electrolyzer unit?

Jan 07, 2022

Very High Standard Deviation in Excitation Emission Matrix Measurement

Jan 07, 2022

Some coffees clog the coffee filter -- Why or how?

Jan 06, 2022

I want to learn about the Mesomeric effect

Jan 06, 2022

Could microfiber cloth be toxic?

Jan 06, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)