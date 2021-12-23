December 23, 2021

Research enlightens ethnobotanical uses, phytochemistry and pharmacology of genus Fagaropsis in Africa

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Credit: Elizabeth Syowai Mutinda

The genus Fagaropsis Mildbr. ex Siebenl. belongs to the Rutaceae family. It consists of four accepted species: F. hildebrandtii, F. angolensis, F. glabra, and F. velutina. The plants of this genus are trees and shrubs found in Africa and Madagascar. Fagaropsis species have been used in folkloric medicine for the treatment and management of various diseases, such as malaria, cancer and chronic joint pain.

Researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology provided inclusive information and made in-depth analyses on the ethnobotanical uses, phytochemistry, and pharmacology of the in genus Fagaropsis and highlighted possible research gaps for further research opportunities.

Data on ethnobotany, phytochemistry, and pharmacology of Fagaropsis species was obtained through a systematic literature search using scientific databases, reports, books, etc.

The researchers isolated 18 compounds from two species (F. angolensis and F. glabra), including triterpenoids, alkaloids and flavonoids. They confirmed the pharmacological activities of Fagaropsis species in anticancer, antimalarial, antimicrobial and antifungal, and anti-inflammatory activities.

Phytochemical analyses have been performed on two species (F. angolensis and F. glabra) according to the available literature. More is required to explore this genus. Moreover, the majority of the currently available bioactivity-related analyses were applied to crude extracts.

Thus, further research is required on the application of medicinal plants in this which will link pharmacological activities to traditional uses and especially on the under reported species.

The research was published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

More information: Elizabeth Syowai Mutinda et al, Traditional medicinal uses, pharmacology, phytochemistry, and distribution of the Genus Fagaropsis (Rutaceae), Journal of Ethnopharmacology (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jep.2021.114781
Journal information: Journal of Ethnopharmacology

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
