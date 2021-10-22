October 22, 2021

Novel eremophilane sesquiterpenoids with immunosuppressive activity isolated from Parasenecio albus

by Zhang Nannan

Novel eremophilane sesquiterpenoids with immunosuppressive activity isolated from parasenecio albus
Eremophilane sesquiterpenoids from the whole plant of Parasenecio albus with immunosuppressive activity. Credit: Zhou Ming.

Plants of the genus Parasenecio have long been used in traditional Chinese medicine for invigorating the circulation of blood, relieving rheumatic ache, and for the treatment of injures from falls. Previous phytochemical investigations on Parasenecio species demonstrate that sesquiterpenes, especially the eremophilanes, are their characteristic components. Parasenecio albus (P. albus), mainly distributed in the southwest of China, has been used as a folk medicine for heat-clearing and detoxifying therapy.   

To obtain structurally interesting ingredients with bioactivities for drug discovery, researches from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Huazhong University of Science and Technology explored the chemical constituents of the P.  from Xinning County in Hunan province, China. 

As a result, 15 undescribed highly oxygenated eremophilane sesquiterpenoids, parasubolides A-O (1-15) were characterized from the whole plant of P. albus. Compounds 1-6, and 9-14 represented the first class of 1,2,10-trioxygenated eremophilane lactones.    

Taking the traditional medicinal application of P. albus and the bioactivities of reported eremophilane sesquiterpenes into account, the immunosuppressive activities of selected isolates were screened.

The researchers found that compounds 4, 5, and 12 exhibited moderate inhibition against LPS-induced B-cell proliferation with IC50 values of 23.1, 33.8, and 26.6 μM, respectively, verifying eremophilane sesquiterpenoids to be a potential resource of the immunosuppressant.   

Novel eremophilane sesquiterpenoids with immunosuppressive activity isolated from Parasenecio albus
Structures of compounds parasubolides A-O (1-15). Credit: Zhou Ming.

This study develops the chemical diversity of Parasenecio, and extends the economic value of P. albus as a natural source of the immunosuppressive agents.   

Results were published in Bioorganic Chemistry.

Explore further

Team finds citizen scientists make excellent resources
More information: Ming Zhou et al, Eremophilane sesquiterpenoids from the whole plant of Parasenecio albus with immunosuppressive activity, Bioorganic Chemistry (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.bioorg.2021.105247
Citation: Novel eremophilane sesquiterpenoids with immunosuppressive activity isolated from Parasenecio albus (2021, October 22) retrieved 22 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-eremophilane-sesquiterpenoids-immunosuppressive-isolated-parasenecio.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

19 hours ago

How can I calculate hydrogen bonds in a specific direction w.r.t. a C-

Oct 20, 2021

Mono-esterify a mono-phosphate salt group to a carboxylic acid

Oct 18, 2021

PDB file using GAUSSIAN 16 optimization

Oct 18, 2021

MAL of Cadmium

Oct 13, 2021

2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Oct 06, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)