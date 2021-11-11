November 11, 2021

Researchers reveal catabolic regulation of plant hormone strigolactones

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers reveal catabolic regulation of plant hormone strigolactones
CXE15 hydrolyzes SLs to promote shoot branching. Credit: Institute of Botany

Researchers led by Prof. Hu Yuxin from the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently reported that the Arabidopsis carboxylesterase 15 (AtCXE15) and its orthologues in seed plants function as efficient hydrolases of plant hormone strigolactones (SLs). This discovery reveals the catalytic mechanism underlying homeostatic regulation of SLs in plants.

Relevant results were published online in Nature Plants.

SLs are a class of carotenoid-derived plant hormone that plays critical roles in regulation of plant shoot branching, plant-fungi symbiosis, and germination of parasitic weeds. Recent studies have outlined biosynthetic and signaling pathways of SLs, however, the catabolism or deactivation of endogenous SLs in planta has remained largely unclear.

In this , the researchers showed that overexpression of AtCXE15 in Arabidopsis promotes shoot branching by dampening SL-inhibited axillary bud outgrowth. Meanwhile, they demonstrated that AtCXE15 could bind and efficiently hydrolyze diverse SLs both in vitro and in planta.

Furthermore, they also demonstrated that the putative AtCXE15 orthologues from a few species of dicots, monocots, and Gymnosperms, but not from bryophytes, could efficiently degrade SL analogs, indicating that such CXE15-dependent catabolism of SLs is evolutionarily conserved in seed plants.

Interestingly, the researchers found that AtCXE15 is highly responsive to SLs and diverse environmental stimuli. This implies that CXE15-mediated SL catabolism might be a regulatory mechanism of SL gradients and thus shape plant architecture under ever-changing environments.

"Since endogenous SL gradients in plants are crucial for determining the axillary bud outgrowth and shoot branches, the manipulation of endogenous SLs and signaling would be an approach to improve and resilience," said Prof. HU, corresponding author of the study.

This study also provides a rational approach to spatial-temporally manipulating endogenous SLs and the architecture of crops and ornamental .

Explore further

Good candidate gene for crop improvement
More information: Yuxin Hu, Catabolism of strigolactones by a carboxylesterase, Nature Plants (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41477-021-01011-y.
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers reveal catabolic regulation of plant hormone strigolactones (2021, November 11) retrieved 11 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-reveal-catabolic-hormone-strigolactones.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
44 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Evolution of people within a generation?

3 hours ago

What to expect with COVID19, double jabbed...

4 hours ago

Covid-19 Infecting Animals

12 hours ago

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

22 hours ago

New Treatment for TBI using a C1q Blocker

Nov 10, 2021

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Nov 09, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)