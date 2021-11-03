November 3, 2021

Drone flights give scientists better data on vegetation in the Arctic tundra

by Brookhaven National Laboratory

Drone flights give scientists better data on vegetation in the Arctic tundra
Three-dimensional rendering of surface elevation and structure of an Arctic vegetation canopy from the aerial system. Highly detailed information like this yields new insights into the distribution and structure of plants at high latitudes. Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Climate change is changing the health and distribution of plants around the world. Scientists use various satellite and airborne systems to monitor vegetation changes over space and time. However, these systems have low resolution. This limits their use in identifying fine-scale patterns and properties of plants. This problem is especially great in the Arctic, where vegetation is more mixed than in other ecosystems. Scientists recently adopted unoccupied aerial systems (UASs) for high-resolution monitoring of changes in vegetation through the Next Generation Ecosystem Experiment (NGEE)-Arctic. UASs provide high-resolution data on vegetation that improves scientists' understanding of how plants respond to the environment. These data help scientists better predict how climate change affects ecosystems on Earth.

Climate change affects the composition, structure, and function of vegetation in the Arctic. Most systems for are currently not sensitive enough to characterize the fine-scale patterns of Arctic plants. Computer models need this fine-scale data to predict vegetation dynamics under different climate conditions. Researchers designed the Osprey multi-sensor UAS to collect spatial details at very high, centimeter-scale resolution. Osprey helps scientists identify the critical links between the environment and vegetation. Understanding these links enables scientists to build improved simulations of plants and their response to future .

UASs fill a critical gap in the monitoring of ecosystems by providing very high-resolution observations. They can be deployed in with less effort than other airborne systems and can collect data on demand under different conditions. This study leveraged a novel UAS platform designed to collect fine-detail information on Arctic plant structure and functional properties. The researchers show that the use of the multi-sensor platform was effective for fine-scale mapping of vegetation patterns, properties, and health. The investigators also found that taller Arctic shrubs regulate the patterns of surface temperature and plant species composition and that these patterns could be mapped in fine detail with a UAS. Leveraging these platforms will allow scientists to understand the key features of Artic plants that facilitate acclimation to their environment, necessary information for modeling under future climate conditions.

Explore further

Building a better model of Arctic ecosystems
More information: Dedi Yang et al, A Multi-Sensor Unoccupied Aerial System Improves Characterization of Vegetation Composition and Canopy Properties in the Arctic Tundra, Remote Sensing (2020). DOI: 10.3390/rs12162638
Provided by Brookhaven National Laboratory
Citation: Drone flights give scientists better data on vegetation in the Arctic tundra (2021, November 3) retrieved 3 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-drone-flights-scientists-vegetation-arctic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)