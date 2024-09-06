Brookhaven National Laboratory, (BNL) was founded in 1947 by the Atomic Energy Commission in Upton on Long Island in New York. Currently BNL is operated by Brookhaven Science Associates LLC, a partnership between Stony Brook University and Battelle Memorial Institute. The main focus of BNL today is Nuclear and high-energy physics research, physics and chemistry of materials, environmental and energy research, nonproliferation, neurosciences and medical imaging and structural biology. BNL employs about 3,000 scientists and hosts approximately 4,000 guest investigators each year. Six Nobel Prizes were awarded to scientists working at BNL.

Address
P.O. Box 5000, Upton, NY 11973-5000
Website
http://www.bnl.gov
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brookhaven_National_Laboratory

New heaviest exotic antimatter nucleus discovered

Scientists studying the tracks of particles streaming from six billion collisions of atomic nuclei at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)—an "atom smasher" that recreates the conditions of the early universe—have ...

General Physics

Aug 21, 2024

3

114

Scientists uncover exciton behavior in van der Waals magnets

A research group led by scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory has uncovered details about the formation and behavior of mobile, microscopic, particle-like objects called "excitons" ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 19, 2024

0

129

Studying sources of energy loss to make quantum computing gains

Scientists from Yale University and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have developed a systematic approach to understanding how energy is lost from the materials that make up qubits. Energy ...

Quantum Physics

Aug 13, 2024

0

45

Using fire management to see how ticks... tick

The morning alarm goes off, and it's time to get ready for work. Ph.D. student Samuel Gilvarg has already pretreated his clothes with permethrin insecticide. All that's left is to pull his socks up and over his pant legs.

Plants & Animals

Jul 26, 2024

0

0

Scientists engineer yellow-seeded camelina with high oil output

Efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from transportation fuels are increasing demand for oil produced by nonfood crops. These plants use sunlight to power the conversion of atmospheric carbon dioxide into oil, which ...

Biotechnology

Jun 11, 2024

0

50

