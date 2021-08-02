August 2, 2021

Building a better model of Arctic ecosystems

by Abby Bower, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Climate – Arctic modeling boost
An ORNL team added new plant data to a computer model that simulates Arctic ecosystems to help scientists better predict how northern vegetation will respond to climate change. Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory added new plant data to a computer model that simulates Arctic ecosystems, enabling it to better predict how vegetation in rapidly warming northern environments may respond to climate change.

Plants impact the environmental cycling of nutrients, water and carbon dioxide, making them vital components of Earth system models. To improve an Arctic ecosystem model that included only a few shrubs and grasses, ORNL integrated data about lichens, moss and shrubs collected from Alaskan field sites.

The expanded model incorporated the growth patterns of the added plants, showing that tall shrubs will grow more under warming conditions than low-growing plants.

"The ways plants respond to climate change will affect what happens to the large quantities of carbon in the Arctic," said ORNL's Benjamin Sulman. "Our should allow us to make more accurate predictions about what those whole ecosystems will do."

Explore further

Shrubs and soils: A hot topic in the cool tundra
More information: Benjamin N. Sulman et al, Integrating Arctic Plant Functional Types in a Land Surface Model Using Above‐ and Belowground Field Observations, Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2020MS002396
Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: Building a better model of Arctic ecosystems (2021, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-arctic-ecosystems.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
121 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Evolution and preservation of endangered animals

5 hours ago

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

12 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

23 hours ago

Physiology: What does it Take to do the Cossack Dance?

Aug 01, 2021

Mechanism of Covid vaccines

Aug 01, 2021

Is what’s happening with the flu an example of Competitive Exclusion?

Aug 01, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments