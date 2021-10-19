Over time, many endogenous retrovirus (ERV) sequences have integrated into the human genome, and now play important roles in normal gene regulation.
However, high levels of expression of ERV transcripts can lead to disorders such as autoimmune diseases and cancers. Based on a genome-wide screen, a team led by Gunnar Schotta at LMU's Biomedical Center has identified the protein Morc3 as a new factor involved in the silencing of ERVs.
Whether a given gene is expressed is largely determined by how its DNA sequence is packaged by histone proteins in the complex known as chromatin.
The new study shows that Morc3 triggers a modification of packaging by enabling the localized incorporation of the histone variant H3.3 into chromatin, which is mediated by the protein Daxx.
This modification results in the formation of a condensed chromatin structure that inhibits the activation of ERV genes.
Citation:
Gene regulation: Silencing factor for endogenous retroviruses identified (2021, October 19)
retrieved 19 October 2021
from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-gene-silencing-factor-endogenous-retroviruses.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
Gene regulation: Silencing factor for endogenous retroviruses identified
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, collect data for ads personalisation and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.