June 19, 2020

Physical link between RNA processing and epigenetic silencing discovered

by John Innes Centre

dna
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

RNA-mediated chromatin regulation is central to gene expression in many organisms but until now the mechanism of how RNA regulates chromatin packaging of DNA, and thereby switches genes on and off, has remained poorly understood.

However, a new paper by Dr. Xiaofeng Fang from the Professor Caroline Dean lab has been able to show how proteins that shape chromatin and RNA processing machinery physically interact. This establishes how processing of antisense RNA can influence chromatin state and quantitatively regulate expression of the Arabidopsis thaliana FLC locus.

The team used a method—termed cross-linked nuclear immunoprecipitation and (CLNIP–MS) – previously developed by the group with protein experts in the John Innes Centre's Proteomics team, which uses formaldehyde to capture interactions in plants that otherwise would be too transient to study.

In the paper, the researchers detail how the antisense RNA COOLAIR binds to 3' RNA processing factors that carry out RNA processing. The team then showed these 3' RNA processing factors dynamically associate with proteins that change the architecture of chromatin, called FLD/LD/SD626 and together, this complex blocks the ability for genes to be switched on.

Lead author Dr. Xiaofeng Feng explains; "This work is a significant step towards understanding RNA-mediated chromatin silencing generally. We have been able to mechanistically link RNA processing factors with chromatin-modifiers."

These newly defined physical associations result in chromatin changes that switch off FLC, a key gene regulating flowering. If either the 3' processing factors or modifiers are removed, the gene is switched on.

Interestingly, this process shows similarities with gene regulation in yeast, though the exact equivalent mechanism in yeast remains unknown. The conservation of epigenetic mechanisms means this work is relevant for understanding how are switched on and off in all organisms.

Explore further

Unraveling gene expression
More information: Xiaofeng Fang et al. The 3′ processing of antisense RNAs physically links to chromatin-based transcriptional control, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2007268117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by John Innes Centre
Citation: Physical link between RNA processing and epigenetic silencing discovered (2020, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-physical-link-rna-epigenetic-silencing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Efficacy of sanitizers against SARS-CoV-2 based on alcohol content

2 hours ago

A Competitor to the Drake Equation

16 hours ago

What is your usual sleeping position?

Jun 17, 2020

A promising therapeutic solution to COVID-19 - using ACE2 decoy

Jun 16, 2020

Eyesight question -- Do any animals see in a spectrum other than visible light and infrared?

Jun 16, 2020

How do animals have better immune systems than humans?

Jun 15, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments