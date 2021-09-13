September 13, 2021

Researchers shine new light on molecular mechanisms in brain diseases

by Rutgers University

Alzheimer's disease
PET scan of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease. Credit: public domain

Rutgers researchers have discovered some of the first molecular insights into how toxic proteins are regulated in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

The study appears in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Cells naturally grow old and die, but proper regulation of cellular proteins is crucial to maintaining a healthy brain as we age. In neurodegenerative diseases, —or clumped fragments of misfolded proteins—spread to neighboring cells, but how that toxic material is transferred remains poorly understood.

The Rutgers researchers studied roundworms whose stressed nerve cells can extrude neurotoxic proteins in large packets called exophers and how specific stresses affect this extrusion. They found that specific cellular signals are needed to form exophers and, unexpectedly, that fasting dramatically increases the production of exophers. They also identified three cellular pathways that increase production of exophers during fasting.

"In establishing an initial molecular model for trans-tissue requirements for fasting-induced exopher elevation in neurons, we report molecular insights into the regulation of aggregate transfer biology relevant to the fundamental mysteries of neurodegenerative diseases," said the study's first author Jason Cooper, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

"In neurodegenerative diseases, toxic proteins spread to neighboring cells to promote cell death. Given the importance of managing aggregates in aging and and the poorly understood biology of how those aggregates are transferred, a detailed understanding of the transfer mechanism may reveal previously unrecognized therapeutic targets."

Explore further

Newly found mechanism for protecting neurons could underlie brain disease
More information: Jason F. Cooper et al, Stress increases in exopher-mediated neuronal extrusion require lipid biosynthesis, FGF, and EGF RAS/MAPK signaling, Proc Natl Acad Sci (2021). doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2101410118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Rutgers University
Citation: Researchers shine new light on molecular mechanisms in brain diseases (2021, September 13) retrieved 13 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-molecular-mechanisms-brain-diseases.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Delta variant

2 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

4 hours ago

Covid sequelae

15 hours ago

Is gene replacement a practical way to fix random mutations?

Sep 12, 2021

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Sep 11, 2021

Messenger RNA (mRNA) - not just for Coronavirus vaccines

Sep 09, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)