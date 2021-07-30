July 30, 2021

Molecular mechanism of ruthenium-complex-induced DNA phase separation revealed

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers reveal molecular mechanism of ruthenium-complex-induced DNA phase separation
The mechanisms of DNA phase separation induced by ruthenium complex. Credit: ZHANG Yuebin and LI Guohui

The phenomenon of "liquid-liquid" phase separation (LLPS) of biological macromolecules in living cells regulates many cell activities.

DNA LLPS manipulates many important processes such as , translation, and chromosome high-level structure assembly. Abnormity of DNA LLPS causes oncogene expression, genome inactivation, uncontrolled transcription activation and other , which are directly related to fatal diseases.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Li Guohui from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Mao Zongwan's group from Sun Yat-Sen University, revealed the molecular mechanism of ruthenium complex induced DNA phase separation in living .

This study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society on July 22.

Prof. Mao's group proposed a metal ruthenium complex with high DNA affinity and photo-switching properties to fulfill the real-time detecting and monitoring of DNA phase separation process in living cells. In addition, the metal ruthenium complexes also exhibited potent anticancer activity both in Vitro and in Vivo conditions.

Prof Li's group utilized multi-scale to unveil the underlying mechanism of ruthenium complex induced DNA phase separation, where the positively charged lipophilic triphenylphosphine substituents and the flexible long alkyl chains of the ruthenium complex provided significant contributions in inducing DNA assembly.

This study provides new ideas for the design of interventional reagents for inducing DNA phase separation of living cells.

Explore further

Research illuminates earliest part of phase separation
More information: Wen-Jin Wang et al, Induction and Monitoring of DNA Phase Separation in Living Cells by a Light-Switching Ruthenium Complex, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2021). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.1c01424
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Molecular mechanism of ruthenium-complex-induced DNA phase separation revealed (2021, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-molecular-mechanism-ruthenium-complex-induced-dna-phase.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Smoothing 3d prints with acetone

16 hours ago

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jul 28, 2021

What to do with 1 year expired bleach?

Jul 26, 2021

Reaction between marquis reagent and ibuprofen?

Jul 23, 2021

Definition of Absolute Electrode Potential

Jul 22, 2021

How Does a Voltmeter Sense/Measure All Potential Differences in an Electrochemical Cell?

Jul 20, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments