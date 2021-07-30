Cells are compartmentalized microreactors that integrate spatially organized organelles in a confined space to afford biochemical reaction networks.
Hierarchical lab-made 'cells' with compartmentalized organelles can serve as a model of cellular organization for the study of metabolic reaction network and the design of biological computation.
In a study published in Science Advances, the research group led by Prof. Qiao Yan at the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Prof. Lin Yiyang at Beijing University of Chemical Technology, developed a complex protocell model made of proteins and stuffed with tiny liquid coacervate droplets resembling cellular substructures can respond to changes in their environment, similar to living cells.
This light and pH-sensitive microdroplets are prototype of membraneless organelles formed by short, light-sensitive molecules and long, pH-sensitive polymers via liquid-liquid phase separation. The tiered protocells are capable of harvesting biomacromolecules (e.g., DNA and proteins) by condensing them into liquid droplets, and recruiting small molecules from surroundings, which allows for active control of enzyme-catalyzed reactions.
These subcompartments of protocells can sense a variety of extracellular signals (e.g., light, pH and chemical species), take actions and adapt their physicochemical behaviors, which can be utilized to design Boolean logic gates (NOR and NAND) using biochemical signals as inputs.
The information-processing ability could allow researchers to program the protocells as if they were computer chips, to control chemical reactions.
Citation:
Researchers construct lab-made 'cells' with organelles to mimic cellular signaling (2021, July 30)
retrieved 30 July 2021
from https://phys.org/news/2021-07-lab-made-cells-organelles-mimic-cellular.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Let us know if there is a problem with our content
E-mail the story
Researchers construct lab-made 'cells' with organelles to mimic cellular signaling
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments