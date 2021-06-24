How nitrogen fertilizer management affects soil concentration and surface flux

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

An international team led by researchers from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Manitoba has revealed the effect of nitrogen (N) fertilizer management on N 2 O concentration and surface flux.

Agricultural soil N 2 O surface emissions are determined by its production, diffusion, and consumption along soil profile, which can be strongly influenced by N fertilizer management. Drip fertigation is a widely used strategy in arid and semi-arid climate regions for the benefits of saving irrigation water and increasing fertilizer use efficiency.

It remains unclear how the source and rate of nitrogen (N) fertilizers affect N 2 O concentration and effluxes along the soil profile under the drip-fertigated agricultural system.

The researchers carried out an experiment in a cotton field in arid northwestern China from 2017 to 2018 to elucidate the impact of the applications of conventional urea (Urea), polymer-coated urea (ESN) and stabilized urea (SuperU) at rates of 120 and 240 kg N ha-1 on concentration and efflux of N 2 O in the soil profile and its relationship with N 2 O surface emissions.

Results showed that N rate or source did not affect soil N 2 O concentrations or effluxes at each depth. Surface emissions of N 2 O were mostly associated with that presented in the top layer of 0-5 cm.

Surface N 2 O efflux determined by gradient-based (GM) was poorly or not associated with those of chamber measurements, which was attributed to the low N 2 O production restricted by soil moisture condition under the drip-fertigated condition.

The study was published in Environmental Pollution.

More information: Yanyan Li et al, Linking soil profile N2O concentration with surface flux in a cotton field under drip fertigation, Environmental Pollution (2021). Yanyan Li et al, Linking soil profile N2O concentration with surface flux in a cotton field under drip fertigation,(2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.envpol.2021.117458