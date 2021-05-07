May 7, 2021

Novel matrix-based slow-release urea improves crop production

by Yang Yang, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Novel matrix-based slow-release urea improves crop production
Compared with regular urea (RU), the matrix-based slow-release urea (MSU) reduced N leaching and ammonia emission, and thus improved rice growth and increased rice yield. Credit: YANG Yang

The applied nitrogen in crop production is easily lost through ammonia emission and nitrogen leaching. Therefore, many attempts have been made to develop novel slow-release fertilizers to reduce nitrogen loss and improve crop production.

A research team led by Prof. Wu Yuejin from the Institute of Intelligent Machines of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science developed a novel matrix-based slow-release urea (MSU) recently to improve nitrogen use efficiency in , and they assessed the performances of it.

"MSU is a promising fertilizer for rice production," said Wu, "as less nitrogen loss and greater soil nitrogen availability can improve rice growth traits and physiological parameters in MSU."

In this research, the researchers combined the organic and inorganic matrix-materials to improve the performance of MSU. These matrix-materials showed high adsorption and flocculation capacity, leading to the good slow-release performance of the MSU. Additionally, the matrix-materials contained available iron and sulfur, which promoted the nutritional balance of rice.

Consequently, application of the MSU increased agronomic efficiency by 58%-64% and rice yield by 18%-21%.

"We have trust on a broad prospect for environment-friendly and efficient production of MSU," said Yang Yang, a researcher in the team.

Explore further

Scientists uncover gene for rice adaption to low soil nitrogen
More information: Yang Yang et al, Rice productivity and profitability with slow-release urea containing organic-inorganic matrix materials, Pedosphere (2021). DOI: 10.1016/S1002-0160(21)60001-2
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Novel matrix-based slow-release urea improves crop production (2021, May 7) retrieved 7 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-matrix-based-slow-release-urea-crop-production.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How does the strength of an electric field relate to its direction?

1 hour ago

Telescoping antenna -- why is there a knob on top?

1 hour ago

How do EM waves propagate?

2 hours ago

How to find electromagnetic force between nucleus and electron?

2 hours ago

Variation of the Speed of Sound in metals under tension

5 hours ago

Rubber soled slippers generating static electricity

May 06, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments