September 1, 2020

Nitrogen fertilizers are not effective in reducing nitrous oxide emissions from drip-irrigated cotton fields

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

cotton plant
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Agriculture is the major source of greenhouse gas nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions. Application of polymer-coated urea and urease and/or nitrification inhibitor has the potential in reducing soil N2O emissions.

Drip irrigation is an effective water-saving strategy for crop production in arid regions. However, is available on how (N) management affects soil N2O emission under .

Researchers from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that enhanced-efficiency nitrogen fertilizers were not effective in reducing N2O emissions from drip-irrigated in arid northwest China.

They carried out a two-year cotton field experiment in Xinjiang to determine N2O emissions from different fertilizer N sources (urea, polymer-coated urea-ESN, stabilized urea with nitrification and urease inhibitors-SuperU) and rates (120 and 240 kg N ha-1).

Results showed that N2O emissions over a two-year growth season were significantly increased by 29-47% in treatment of ESN or SuperU, without significant effect on cotton yield. Reducing the N rate by half significantly reduced both the N2O emissions and cotton yield.

The efficiency of ESN and SuperU is limited, and fertigation with urea at recommended rate is the best option to ensure cotton yield and mitigation in N2O emission in this study site, according to the study.

The study was published in Science of The Total Environment.

Explore further

Evaluating greenhouse gas emissions in an irrigated cropping system
More information: Yanyan Li et al. Enhanced efficiency nitrogen fertilizers were not effective in reducing N2O emissions from a drip-irrigated cotton field in arid region of Northwestern China, Science of the Total Environment (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.141543
Journal information: Science of the Total Environment

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Nitrogen fertilizers are not effective in reducing nitrous oxide emissions from drip-irrigated cotton fields (2020, September 1) retrieved 1 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-nitrogen-fertilizers-effective-nitrous-oxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Where are these connections "anatomically" located in the HH model?

1 hour ago

On the report from Hong Kong of possible reinfection of COVID-19

5 hours ago

Neural network without neurotransmitters

5 hours ago

Small Fish Turns Tables on Larger Predators

13 hours ago

Do strategy games and real time strategy games improve brain function?

16 hours ago

Covid Vaccine Phase 3 significance

20 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments