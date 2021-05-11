May 11, 2021

Sex cells in parasites are doing their own thing

by University of Bristol

Sex cells in parasites are doing their own thing
Trypanosome cell during meiosis producing the first gamete. Credit: Dr Lori Peacock

Researchers at the University of Bristol have discovered how microbes responsible for human African sleeping sickness produce sex cells.

In these , known as trypanosomes, each reproductive cell splits off in turn from the parental germline cell, which is responsible for passing on genes. Conventional germline divide twice to produce all four sex cells—or gametes—simultaneously. In humans four sperms are produced from a single germline cell. So, these strange parasite cells are doing their own thing rather than sticking to the biology rulebook.

Trypanosome cell biology has already revealed several curious features. They have two unique intracellular structures—the kinetoplast, a network of circular DNA and the glycosome, a membrane-enclosed organelle that contains the glycolytic enzymes. They don't follow the central dogma that DNA is faithfully transcribed into RNA, but will go back and edit some of the RNA transcripts after they've been made.

Professor Wendy Gibson of the University of Bristol's School of Biological Sciences led the study. She said "We've got used to trypanosomes doing things their own way, but of course what we think of as normal cell biology is based on very few so-called model organisms like yeast and mice. There's a whole world of weird and wonderful single-celled organisms—protozoa—out there that we don't know much about! Trypanosomes have got more attention because they're such important pathogens—both of humans and their livestock."

Biologists think that sexual reproduction evolved very early on, after the first complex cells appeared a couple of billion years ago. The sex cells are produced by a special form of cell division called meiosis that reduces the number of chromosomes by half, so that gametes have only one complete set of chromosomes instead of two. The chromosome sets from two gametes combine during sexual reproduction, producing new combinations of genes in the offspring. In the case of disease-causing microbes like the trypanosome, sex can potentially lead to a lot of harmful genes being combined in one strain. Thus, research on helps scientists understand how new strains of disease-causing microbes arise and how characteristics such as get spread between different strains.

  • Sex cells in parasites are doing their own thing
    Trypanosome cell during meiosis producing the first gamete Credit: Dr Lori Peacock
  • Sex cells in parasites are doing their own thing
    Same image with superimposed images of DNA-containing nuclei and kinetoplasts in blue Credit: Dr Lori Peacock

Explore further

Egg and sperm cell size evolved from competition
More information: Lori Peacock et al. Sequential production of gametes during meiosis in trypanosomes, Communications Biology (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s42003-021-02058-5
Journal information: Communications Biology

Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Sex cells in parasites are doing their own thing (2021, May 11) retrieved 11 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-sex-cells-parasites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

1 hour ago

Alphafold

1 hour ago

Disinfecting effect of copper on SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses

6 hours ago

Excess mortality redux

6 hours ago

Is expired condom safe to use?

6 hours ago

3D Cinema Glasses: An Unsolved Personal Experience

21 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments