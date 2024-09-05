The University of Bristol received its Royal Charter in 1909. However, the university has a rich history going back to 1595. Today, the University of Bristol has nearly 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students and is ranked as one of the top ten universities in the U.K. The University of Bristol is located in Bristol, England and draws students from all over Europe. World ranking panels rate the University of Bristol in the top 100 of all universities world-wide. Acclaim for the Computer Science, Electronics and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Biological Sciences and Mathematics schools of the University of Bristol in rating by the Times Higher Education Supplement is noted.

Address Senate House, Tyndall Avenue, Bristol BS8 1TH, UK. Website http://www.bris.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Bristol

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

