May 6, 2021

More than one way for animals to survive climate change

by University of New Hampshire

desert
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

As climate change continues to trigger the rise in temperature, increase drier conditions and shift precipitation patterns, adapting to new conditions will be critical for the long-term survival of most species. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire found that to live in hotter more desert-like surroundings, and exist without water, there is more than one genetic mechanism allowing animals to adapt. This is important not only for their survival but may also provide important biomedical groundwork to develop gene therapies to treat human dehydration related illnesses, like kidney disease.

"To reference a familiar phrase, it tells us that there is more than one way to bake a cake," said Jocelyn Colella, a postdoctoral researcher in . "In other words, there are several ways for animals to adapt to desert conditions and discovering this genetic flexibility offers a silver lining to all that will increasingly be forced to acclimate to hotter, drier settings."

In their study, recently published in the Journal of Heredity, researchers compared the genetic mechanisms of three species of mice found in warm and dry areas; the cactus and canyon mice, both found predominately in desert habitats, and the North American deer mouse, which can also be found in colder, wetter climates in the northern United States. The researchers hypothesized that similar in each species would be critical to survive in desert environments. What they found was that each species used a different mechanism, meaning different genes and functions allowing for the same adaptation. One species adapted through mutational genetic changes over time and another used changes in gene expression which can occur more quickly and may be the more efficient evolutionary route.

"We were excited by the findings because if our research had only found one gene that was critical to adapting to warmer, drier conditions it would suggest that it would be challenging for other animals to respond to , but our work says there are multiple evolutionary options that enable desert survival," said Colella.

The findings could also provide foundational information for biomedical research in developing for human kidney disease.

"Because mice are physiologically similar to humans, this type of evolutionary work offers important first steps toward identifying and understanding genes that control complex traits like dehydration, which can compromise human kidneys causing lifelong, ," said Matt MacManes, associate professor of genome enabled biology.

Each year millions of people die of dehydration related illness around the world. Experts say even minor dehydration can compromise the kidneys causing lifelong issues.

Explore further

Genetic mechanism prevents kidney injury after severe dehydration
More information: Jocelyn P Colella et al. Limited Evidence for Parallel Evolution Among Desert-AdaptedPeromyscusDeer Mice, Journal of Heredity (2021). DOI: 10.1093/jhered/esab009
Journal information: Journal of Heredity

Provided by University of New Hampshire
Citation: More than one way for animals to survive climate change (2021, May 6) retrieved 6 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-animals-survive-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

"High" dose of steroids in mild infection may lead to viral pneumonia?

2 hours ago

Open Label Placebos

3 hours ago

Germline mutations are more harmful than mutations in somatic cells?

3 hours ago

What's New and Cool in Biology?

May 05, 2021

Could someone age without any chronic disease?

May 05, 2021

3D Cinema Glasses: An Unsolved Personal Experience

May 05, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments