The University of New Hampshire, (UNH) was founded in 1866 in Durham, New Hampshire. UNH is a land, sea and space grant university. The current student body is approximately 13,500 undergraduate and graduate students. The College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Music and Journalism.

Address 8 Garrison Ave., Durham, NH 03824 Website http://www.unh.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_New_Hampshire

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed