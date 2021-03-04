March 4, 2021

Magnetic whirls in confined spaces

by Universitaet Mainz

Magnetic whirls in confined spaces
Stable states with three, six, and ten skyrmions enclosed in a triangle. The plot shows time-averaged skyrmion positions from experiment (top row) and corresponding computer simulations (bottom row). Credit: Jan Rothörl and Chengkun Song

In a close collaboration between experimental and theoretical physicists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), the research groups of Professor Mathias Kläui and Dr. Peter Virnau investigated the behavior of magnetic whirls within nanoscale geometric structures.

In their work published in Advanced Functional Materials, the researchers confined small magnetic whirls, so-called skyrmions, in geometric structures. Skyrmions can be created in thin metal films and have particle-like properties: They exhibit high stability and are repelled from each other and from specially prepared walls. Experiments and accompanying showed that the mobility of skyrmions within these geometric structures depends massively on their arrangement. In triangles, for example, three, six, or ten skyrmions arranged like bowling pins are particularly stable.

"These studies lay the foundation for the development of novel non-conventional computing and based on the movement of magnetic vortices through microscopic corridors and chambers," explained Professor Mathias Kläui. The research was funded by the Dynamics and Topology (TopDyn) Top-level Research Area, which was founded in 2019 as a collaboration between Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, TU Kaiserslautern, and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz.

"This work is an excellent example for the interdisciplinary cooperation between simulation and experiment, which was only made possible by TopDyn's funding," said Dr. Peter Virnau.

Explore further

Magnetic whirls crystallize in two dimensions
More information: Chengkun Song et al. Commensurability between Element Symmetry and the Number of Skyrmions Governing Skyrmion Diffusion in Confined Geometries, Advanced Functional Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202010739
Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Universitaet Mainz
Citation: Magnetic whirls in confined spaces (2021, March 4) retrieved 4 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-magnetic-confined-spaces.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Nuclear fusion question -- Calculations for Hydrogen fusing into Helium

1 hour ago

Calculation in Perturbative QCD by Muller.

Mar 02, 2021

Radiation detector types/physics

Feb 24, 2021

How to determine matching coefficient in Effective Field Theory?

Feb 24, 2021

Standard radionuclides used in energy detector calibration.

Feb 20, 2021

Books about Particle Physics and some clarifications

Feb 18, 2021

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments