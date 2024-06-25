The Johann Gutenberg University of Mainz, (University of Mainz) roots extend to its establishment in 1477 in Mainz, Germany. A rebirth of the university took place following World War II. Today, the university is at the epi-center of innovative scientific research in nuclear and particle physics, chemistry, immunology and medical research. The student body of the university includes more than 35,000 students from over 130 countries around the globe and a host of top notch professor-researchers.

Address Postfach, D 55099 Mainz, Germany Website http://www.uni-mainz.de/eng/index.php Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Mainz

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

