The Johann Gutenberg University of Mainz, (University of Mainz) roots extend to its establishment in 1477 in Mainz, Germany. A rebirth of the university took place following World War II. Today, the university is at the epi-center of innovative scientific research in nuclear and particle physics, chemistry, immunology and medical research. The student body of the university includes more than 35,000 students from over 130 countries around the globe and a host of top notch professor-researchers.

Address
Postfach, D 55099 Mainz, Germany
Website
http://www.uni-mainz.de/eng/index.php
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Mainz

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Universitaet Mainz

Adolescents today are more satisfied with being single

Young people aged 14 to 20 years are more satisfied nowadays with being single than their counterparts ten years ago. This is the conclusion of a study undertaken by the Institute of Psychology at Johannes Gutenberg University ...

Social Sciences

Jun 25, 2024

0

14

Good prospects for altermagnets in spin-based electronics

Altermagnets represent a newly recognized class of materials in magnetism that could enable novel applications in spin-based electronics. Their magnetically ordered state consists of an antiparallel arrangement of microscopic ...

Condensed Matter

Mar 13, 2024

0

19

Is the jet stream changing?

Heavy precipitation, wind storms, heat waves—when severe weather events such as these occur they are frequently attributed to a wavy jet stream. The jet stream is a powerful air current in the upper troposphere that balances ...

Earth Sciences

Nov 1, 2023

0

34

Second report on the status of global water resources published

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently presented its second report on the status of global water resources. According to this report, large parts of the world experienced drier conditions in 2022 than those ...

Environment

Oct 13, 2023

0

38

page 1 from 26