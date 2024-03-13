March 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Good prospects for altermagnets in spin-based electronics

by Universitaet Mainz

Good prospects for altermagnets in spin-based electronics
The crystal structure of altermagnetic CrSb: the colored bubbles around the Cr atoms (blue) correspond to iso-spin density surfaces. Their anisotropy enables spin polarized currents. Credit: ill./: Libor Šmejkal and Anna Birk Hellenes / JGU

Altermagnets represent a newly recognized class of materials in magnetism that could enable novel applications in spin-based electronics. Their magnetically ordered state consists of an antiparallel arrangement of microscopic magnetic moments, so-called spins, as in antiferromagnets.

In contrast to antiferromagnetism, however, the altermagnetic state with zero net-magnetization enables the generation of electrical currents with spin , as required in spin-based electronics. Thus, altermagnets combine the advantages of antiferromagnets, i.e., ultrafast dynamics, and ferromagnets, i.e., large spin polarization.

In collaboration with a theoretical team led by Professor Jairo Sinova and Dr. Libor Šmejkal, experimental physicist Dr. Sonka Reimers and her colleagues in Professor Mathias Kläui's lab at the Institute of Physics at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) have demonstrated altermagnetic electronic band splitting associated with spin polarization in CrSb.

"The magnitude of this spitting, observed in a good conductor and at , is extraordinary and promising with regard to electronic applications of altermagnetic materials", said Professor Martin Jourdan, coordinator of the study recently published in Nature Communications.

More information: Sonka Reimers et al, Direct observation of altermagnetic band splitting in CrSb thin films, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-46476-5

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Universitaet Mainz

Citation: Good prospects for altermagnets in spin-based electronics (2024, March 13) retrieved 13 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-good-prospects-altermagnets-based-electronics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Altermagnetism experimentally demonstrated
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Experiment on the variation of weight with temperature

Mar 11, 2024

Information for nitrogen spectra lines

Mar 11, 2024

Why diode with larger band gap has larger onset potential?

Mar 9, 2024

On the necessary conditions to form the hydrogen molecule

Mar 5, 2024

Mode matching to an optical cavity

Mar 3, 2024

DC Power supply for Optogalvanic Yb hollow cathode lamp

Feb 28, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)