March 18, 2021

Researchers create "Ancestry.com" for cells

by Yale University

cell
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

One of great mysteries of human biology is how a single cell can give rise to the 37 trillion cells contained in the average body, each with its own specialized role. Researchers at Yale University and the Mayo Clinic have devised a way to recreate the earliest stages of cellular development that gives rise to such an amazing diversity of cell types.

Using skin cells harvested from two living humans, researchers in the lab of Yale's Flora Vaccarino were able to track their cellular lineage by identifying tiny variations or mutations contained within the genomes of those cells.

These "somatic" or non-inherited mutations are generated at each during a human's . The percentage of cells bearing the traces of any given mutation decreases as these divisions continue, essentially leaving for scientists a trail to follow back to the earliest cells. If the fraction of cells with traces of a mutation is high, scientists know that the mutation was generated earlier in the cells' lineage, closer to its one common ancestor during early embryonic development.

"It's like Ancestry.com for our bodies,'' said Vaccarino, the Harris Professor in the Yale Child Study Center, professor of neuroscience, and co-senior author of the research published March 18 in the journal Science.

For instance, researchers knew some mutations within were generated early in embryonic development because they could also be detected in adult samples of blood, saliva, and urine. In the human body, each of those specialized tissues arise from a different germ layer, or the first differentiated cell types in an embryo that give rise to nervous system, gut, blood, and connecting tissues.

The findings show that generated in the embryo are inherited and retained by each daughter cell throughout the body's development into adulthood, allowing researchers to reconstruct the early lineage trees for those individuals.

"Cellular history has consequences," Vaccarino said.

The findings also may help scientists to trace developmental disorders back to their cellular beginnings. For instance, neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and autism can arise from early cellular malfunctions that hijack early developmental regulators. This may alter the growth and expansion of certain cell lineages or when they separate to form new cell lines during development.

Intriguingly, the researchers also found that cell lineages that diverge at the first division tend to be asymmetrical. For instance, one of the first two daughter created in an embryo ends up accounting for as much as 90 percent of cell types in the adult body. The other daughter cell could be dedicated primarily to creating the placenta, which will nurture the growing embryo, the researchers say.

Vaccarino stressed that the technology to track individual differences in cellular ancestry during each step of cellular development is still limited.

But it is promising. "We have figured out a minimally invasive way to peer into a window of a person's personal cellular history," she said.

Explore further

First mutations in human life discovered: Archaeological traces of embryonic development seen in adult cells
More information: "Early developmental asymmetries in cell lineage trees in living individuals" Science (2021). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.abe0981
Journal information: Science

Provided by Yale University
Citation: Researchers create "Ancestry.com" for cells (2021, March 18) retrieved 18 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-ancestrycom-cells.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

6 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

17 hours ago

Do the side effects of a COVID-19 vaccination correlate with individual efficacy?

Mar 15, 2021

Covid Long Haulers

Mar 15, 2021

How is the hypoblast related to the endoderm?

Mar 14, 2021

Out-of-phase Circadian Rhythms

Mar 14, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments